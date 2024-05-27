Natalya recalls in-ring experience with WWE star who had last match a decade ago

Natalya is WWE's longest-tenured women's division superstar and one of the longest-tenured out of the entire roster. The Queen of Harts is still going strong in the ring with the best the division has to offer and recently recalled how it was working with another certain "Queen" in wrestling.

Natalya began her wrestling career in 2000 and signed her first WWE developmental contract in 2007. As the only female graduate of the legendary Hart Dungeon, Natalya has worked close to 2,000 matches, against names like LuFisto, LayCool, Charlotte Flair, AJ Lee, Ronda Rousey, and Beth Phoenix, among others, including Hornswoggle. She also wrestled more than 50 matches against Aksana.

Aksana was signed to WWE from September 2009 to June 2014. Aksana became the first star in FCW to hold the FCW Divas Championship and the Queen of FCW crown simultaneously. She never managed to capture main roster gold but did compete with top stars, including more than 50 matches with The BOAT, including 28 singles matches. The star's last match came on a June 2014 episode of SmackDown against Alicia Fox.

A fan on X/Twitter expressed interest in a Natalya vs. Aksana rematch, pointing to how they had great chemistry and how the Canadian brought the best out of the Lithuanian. The fan included a clip of Natalya's win at the February 11, 2014, Main Event tapings. The 42-year-old quickly responded, stating that she always had a lot of fun wrestling the former Queen of FCW.

"I always had a lot of fun wrestling Aksana! Miss her! [red heart emoji]," Natalya wrote in response to the fan below.

Aksana, real name Živilė Raudonienė, is mother to a young son these days. The 42-year-old also works as a personal trainer. She was rumored to return at the 2022 Royal Rumble but was only visiting friends backstage.

Natalya's WWE contract update

Natalya is a WWE veteran with numerous accolades under her belt. However, for the first time in years, there is talk of the third-generation superstar potentially leaving the company.

It was reported earlier in the Spring that Natalya's contract was set to expire this year. The latest word from early May was that a new deal had not been finalized, and Natalya's future was up in the air, but at one point the two sides were negotiating.

Natalya's last match as of now was a loss to Kiana James on WWE Main Event last week. She has been feuding with several NXT Superstars after returning to the brand for a brief run in March.

