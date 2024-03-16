Natalya reacts to incredible stat emerging about her historic WWE career

Natalya is one of WWE's most accomplished pro wrestlers. The women's wrestling pioneer has just publicly reacted to a career stat making the rounds.

After becoming the only female graduate of the Hart Family Dungeon, Natalya worked various indies until signing a WWE developmental contract on January 5, 2007. The third-generation wrestler is a three-time WWE Champion and is known as one of the most dependable and well-rounded wrestlers in the business.

The Anvilette took to X this evening to respond to a post that pointed to her longevity. It was noted how Natalya's record – which goes back more than 20 years – appears to show that she has not missed any period of three months in a row.

"I've been sometimes lucky, I've been in there with talented pros, I've been fiercely determined and I've been absolutely blessed to find something in my life that I truly love. All the road is worth it when the destination is between those ropes. (And.... I'm built to F'N last!)," she wrote.

Natalya has not worked a RAW singles match since losing the Trick Or Street Fight to Chelsea Green on October 30. Her only singles match of this year so far was a loss at this week's Main Event tapings, which was another loss to Green.

Natalya on Tyson Kidd's role as a WWE Producer

Tyson Kidd was previously billed as one of the most talented wrestlers in the world until he was forced to retire in 2017 due to a spinal cord injury.

The final graduate of The Hart Dungeon has been working backstage as a producer since 2017. Kidd has focused on booking women's division matches and has been tasked with producing WrestleMania main events.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter, Natalya praised her husband for his industry contributions. She also said he was destined to be a producer.

"He's done so much for the industry, especially with the women's division, from where he is at right now, than he could have ever done as a performer in WWE. ... I think he was always destined to be a producer in WWE, and his injury kind of took him there a little sooner," she said. [From 1:36 onwards]

Kidd has not wrestled since the Superstars taping on June 1, 2015. The dark match loss to Samoa Joe saw Kidd suffer a career-ending neck injury from taking the Musclebuster.

