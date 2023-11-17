WWE Superstar Natalya reveals why her husband Tyson Kidd does not wrestle anymore (Exclusive)

WWE Superstar Natalya recently cleared the air about the chances of Tyson Kidd (aka TJ Wilson) returning to in-ring action.

Tyson Kidd had been a prominent name in the Stamford-based promotion before his departure from active wrestling. He had won the WWE Tag Team Championship belt twice, once with David Hart Smith and once with Cesaro. However, his career was cut short in June 2015 after he suffered a spinal cord injury while taking a Muscle Buster from Samoa Joe.

The veteran is currently working as a producer in the company and has shown no signs of returning to in-ring action despite many fans asking for it. His wife and WWE Superstar Natalya recently spoke to Sportskeeda's Bill Apter, stating that such a return was practically impossible.

“He just can’t be cleared. He can never return because he could die in the ring. TJ broke his neck at the same place where Christopher Reeves broke his neck. The injury is called a Hangman fracture. TJ broke his neck at the base of his brain. Where they had to fuse his neck together, it took away about 50% of his range of motion. So he doesn’t have the same range of motion as everyone else, so it wouldn’t allow him to take bumps safely. He could really endanger his life.” [0:29 onwards]

Tyson Kidd has also talked about his potential WWE in-ring return

While Tyson Kidd has recovered from the neck injury he sustained after treatment, he will still never return to the ring.

Speaking in an interview for Chris Van Vliet's Insight podcast, Tyson stated that the risk was too much for him to consider performing again.

"I mean, I know they say never say never. But I've said never for the last eight years. No, the truth is I can do probably in some things I can do, like 99% of the moves. I just can't do the actual bump, or you know, and I'm sure maybe I could take a couple, but at what cost? I don't know, like I haven't taken one. So there is no point to me." (4:45 - 5:12)

As of now, it remains to be seen what the future has in store for the veteran personality.

