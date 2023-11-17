Natalya believes Tyson Kidd was "destined to be a producer in WWE" (Exclusive)

While Tyson Kidd's in-ring career was shorter than expected, Natalya thinks it only spurred him to his calling as a producer in WWE quicker.

Tyson Kidd (aka TJ Wilson) works as a producer backstage in the Stamford-based promotion. However, he had a very active in-ring career. While he never won the world championship, he got the WWE Tag Team Championship twice. If not for a neck injury in 2015, many believe Tyson could have made it to the top rungs of the roster.

Speaking in an interview with Sportskeeda's Bill Apter, Tyson Kidd's wife Natalya explained how the veteran was very skilled at his current job as a producer. She stated:

“He’s done so much more for the industry, especially with the women’s division from where he is at right now, than he could have ever done as a performer in WWE. He has been the producer for both of the women’s matches at WrestleMania that main evented. There is a long long list of women and men that want to work TJ in WWE because he is so good at what he does. I think he was always destined to be a producer in WWE, and his injury kind of took him there a little sooner.” [1:36 onwards]

Natalya also spoke about the possibility of Tyson Kidd's return to WWE in-ring action

Although many fans have called for Tyson Kidd's return to the ring, Natalya has stated it won't be possible.

In the same interview with Sportskeeda's Bill Apter, Natalya explained the nature of her husband's injury. Her words made it clear that a return would be too risky at this stage.

“He just can’t be cleared. He can never return because he could die in the ring. TJ broke his neck at the same place where Christopher Reeves broke his neck. The injury is called a Hangman fracture. TJ broke his neck at the base of his brain, where they had to fuse his neck together. It took away about 50% of his range of motion. So, he doesn’t have the same range of motion as everyone else, so it wouldn’t allow him to take bumps safely. He could really endanger his life.” [0:29 onwards]

The veteran is currently one of the most revered producers in the business, and only time will tell what he plans to do next.

