"And never say, never"- WWE Superstar Natalya reveals her plans on turning her dungeon into a wrestling school

WWE RAW Superstar Natalya opened up about the purpose of her dungeon in Florida.

Nattie is among one of the most popular stars of the industry and has been a pillar of the women's division for years. At the recent WWE Superstar Spectacle event in India, Nattie faced Judgment Day member Rhea Ripley for the Women's World Championship, which was won by the latter. Following that, The Queen of Hearts challenged Becky Lynch for the NXT Women's Championship in a losing effort.

While speaking in an interview with Chris Van Vliet of Insight, Nattie spoke about her dungeon, where the advanced wrestlers are invited for either practice sessions or workshops. Her Dungeon is similar to the legendary Hard Dungeon in Canada. The former Women's Champion mentioned that although it is not a school right now, in the near future, she, alongside her husband, TJ Wilson, might transform it into one.

Natalya Said:

"We call it the dungeon, because it's just basically the same ideologies of the things that we were taught by my grandfather and my uncles... So we're not like a school and it's funny because people always say like 'What's the difference with you guys and the PC?' It's like oh my gosh, the PC is an animal! I always say, we're not really a school, we're more of a workshop for advanced people. It's an invite only, and I have to keep it like that, at least for right now. And never say, never. Maybe one day TJ and I will want to maybe open it up and make it like a school where people can, you know, sign up or pay us to train, but right now it's like a workshop."

Check out the video below:

Natalya shared how she got to know about one of her milestones

While speaking with Chris Van Vliet, Natalya mentioned how one of her fans on social media pointed out that she has the most number of submission wins in the history of WWE.

The former Women's Champion further added that she was in a delusion that Bret Hart had the most number of victories with the Sharpshooter, but her husband TJ cleared the air by stating that Hart didn't always win using the move.

"There’s one that they’re looking into because a fan on Twitter pointed out to me that I have the most submission wins of any man or woman in WWE history, and I was like I have more wins than Bret Hart? Well, submissions because TJ pointed out, the wrestling savant that TJ is, he’s like Bret didn’t always win with the Sharpshooter. He’s like you’ve won a lot of matches with the Sharpshooter. But Bret won a lot of his matches with roll-ups and quick pins and things. So I was like, damn it, I’ll take it, another world record. I’ll take it. But it’s fun," she said.

It would be interesting to see what plans WWE has for Natalya going forward.

What are your thoughts on the same? Sound off in the comment section below.