Three-time WWE champion's contract set to expire in a couple of weeks- Reports

A lot has changed in WWE in 2024, with many long-time employees leaving the company following the Endeavor acquisition. Another name could potentially be added to the list soon, as Natalya's current deal with the global juggernaut is reportedly set to expire in the next couple of weeks.

The Queen of Harts has been a part of the Stamford-based promotion since 2007 when she joined their developmental at the time. She made her main roster debut a year later and became a prominent part of the company's women's division. However, Nattie has faded into the shadows in the last couple of years and has rarely been featured on TV programming.

According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful, the veteran is in the last couple of weeks of her current contract and will soon be a free agent. There is no word on whether the two parties have agreed upon a new deal but it has been reported before that the talks are ongoing.

"Nattie is still set to be a free agent in a couple of weeks," Ross Sapp said. [H/T: Cultaholic]

Expand Tweet

Natalya recently faced IYO SKY on WWE RAW

Natalya has not featured much on RAW in the last several months. However, the BOAT was in action on the red brand a couple of weeks ago when she faced IYO SKY in the first round of the Queen of the Ring tournament. The Genius of the SKY took home the win to progress to the next round.

Expand Tweet

The Queen of Harts has been showing up on NXT in the last few weeks, despite being drafted to the flagship show. She also competed on WWE's third brand this past Tuesday, where she teamed up with Karmen Petrovic to defeat Shayna Baszler and Lola Vice. She also challenged Roxxane Perez for the NXT Women's Championship but ended up losing to the rising star.

Natalya is one of WWE's longest-employed female stars of all time. She holds multiple records in the women's division, including most matches and most submission wins.