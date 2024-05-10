Unfortunate update on Natalya's WWE contract - Reports

Natalya's deal with WWE is reportedly set to expire this year and there has been an unfortunate update in her contract negotiations with the promotion.

Sean Ross Sapp conducted a fan Q&A & mailbag segment on Fightful Select today. He discussed Natalya's contract situation and shared that the former champion has not agreed to a new deal with the company yet. However, Sapp added that the two sides are still in talks.

The veteran battled Roxanne Perez for the NXT Women's Championship but was defeated by the 22-year-old on the April 9 edition of WWE NXT. She also lost to Lola Vince on April 30 in an NXT Underground match. She returned to the main roster this past Monday night, only to lose to Iyo Sky in the first round of the Queen of the Ring tournament.

Natalya breaks character following RAW to praise WWE rival

Following her loss to Iyo Sky this past Monday night on RAW, Natalya broke character to praise the former WWE Women's Champion.

Iyo Sky won the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder match last July by handcuffing Becky Lynch to Bayley and climbing over both superstars. She successfully cashed in her Money in the Bank contract at SummerSlam 2023 to become the new champion. The Genius of the Sky put together an impressive title reign before she was dethroned by Bayley last month at WrestleMania XL.

Natalya took to her Instagram account to praise Iyo Sky following their match on RAW. She noted that Sky was the 60th woman she had competed against in the promotion and is one of her favorites to work with.

"I loved making magic with you this week @iyo_sky! You're the 60th woman I've wrestled in @WWE and one of my absolute favorites to fight. Your hard work and passion to the craft speaks in your work. Besides you cheating to beat me at Raw on Monday...... happy birthday! 😈," she wrote.

The veteran has been with the company since 2007 and is a former Divas and SmackDown Women's Champion. She has also captured the Women's Tag Team Championship once in her career with Tamina.

