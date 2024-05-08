Popular WWE star breaks character to praise Iyo Sky following RAW

A popular WWE Superstar has broken character on social media today to deliver a heartfelt message to Iyo Sky following RAW.

The Genius of the Sky celebrated her 34th birthday. She battled Natalya in the first round of the Queen of the Ring tournament this past Monday night on RAW and picked up the victory over the veteran.

The Queen of Harts took to her official Instagram account today to break character and send Iyo Sky a birthday message. She noted that Sky was the 60th woman she has wrestled in the company and she loves sharing the ring with her:

"I loved making magic with you this week @iyo_sky! You're the 60th woman I've wrestled in @WWE and one of my absolute favorites to fight. Your hard work and passion to the craft speaks in your work. Besides you cheating to beat me at Raw on Monday...... happy birthday! 😈," she wrote.

Bayley won the Women's Royal Rumble in January and wound up selecting Iyo Sky as her opponent at WrestleMania. The Role Model defeated her former stablemate at The Show of Shows last month to become the new WWE Women's Champion. She successfully defended the title in a Triple Threat match against Naomi and Tiffany Stratton this past Saturday at Backlash in France.

WWE star claims betrayal by Iyo Sky and Damage CTRL was a long time coming

Bayley overheard Iyo Sky and Damage CTRL talking trash about her earlier this year and decided to leave the faction.

Speaking with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter in an exclusive interview, the WWE Women's Champion said that Damage CTRL was likely plotting to betray her for a long time. She noted that the group was waiting for the perfect moment but she was able to see it coming:

"Yeah, if you would have seen when they attacked me that day, I definitely saw it coming. It was a long time coming, I think. I feel now, looking back in hindsight, that they were just waiting for the right moment, and I think they thought I was a little dumber than I really am, you know?" she said. [From 00:55 - 01:15]

You can check out the interview in the video below:

Dakota Kai recently claimed that Bayley was too controlling and that Damage CTRL will be better off without her. The heel faction was drafted to WWE RAW this year, while Bayley will be remaining on SmackDown.

