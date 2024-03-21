Dakota Kai reveals honest reason why she turned her back on Bayley

Dakota Kai has sent a message to Bayley after betraying the former Damage CTRL member on WWE SmackDown. The heel faction debuted with The Role Model as their leader at SummerSlam 2022, but the former hugger has since been banished from the group.

In an interview on 97.7 QLZ, Dakota Kai commented on her betrayal of Bayley and claimed her actions were justified. The veteran said the former leader of Damage CTRL was too controlling and felt like the group could accomplish more without her.

"So, I am grateful to Bayley, right? She allowed me to come back to the company, she has given both IYO and I a lot of opportunities. But, I think at the end of the day, if you have a parent that is a little bit too controlling of the things you do, that is how we felt. We felt like we could do a lot more without her leash on us," said Dakota Kai. [From 07:07 to 07:27]

Dakota Kai added that the group wanted to take things to another level by kicking out Bayley.

"It is really weird to me that everyone is suddenly taking her side when the last couple of years she has been the ringmaster of all of the shenanigans we've kind of gone through. So, you know, that is a whole other thing. I think without Bayley in the group, we are wanting to take this to another level," she said. [From 07:39 - 07:54]

Dakota Kai on which character she prefers to portray in WWE

Damage CTRL's Dakota Kai has revealed whether she likes portraying a babyface or a heel as a WWE Superstar.

During her interview with 97.7 QLZ, Dakota was asked if she would rather play a heel or a babyface as a performer in WWE. Kai noted that she hasn't been a loved character by WWE fans in a long time, and playing a bad guy is fun for her.

"I think for me, I feel like I haven't really been a loved character for a long time. I think back in NXT was the last time that people had my back. To be able to play a bad guy is such a challenge for me, but I think it is a good challenge. It is such a good outlet for me. In terms of preferring one over the other, I'm not really sure because both have their perks. But, I think being a bad guy is just so fun," said Dakota Kai. [From 08:17 - 08:48]

The rivalry between Damage CTRL and Bayley has gotten very personal. Only time will tell who will walk out of WrestleMania XL as the reigning WWE Women's Champion.

