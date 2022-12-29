Bayley takes shot at WWE Superstar after Damage CTRL's debut was named most viewed moment of 2022

Bayley took a shot at Becky Lynch after Damage CTRL's debut at WWE SummerSlam was named the most-viewed return on WWE's official Twitter.

According to Wrestle Ops, Bayley's return alongside IYO SKY and Dakota Kai at this year's WWE SummerSlam in Nashville is the most viewed in-real-time moment/return of the year with 2.7 million views.

The Role Model took to Twitter to react to the impressive statistic and complained that not enough people watched Damage CTRL's debut. Bayley then took a shot at Becky Lynch and boasted about defeating her in views and on the December 19th edition of RAW.

"Only 2.7?!??!! Ah whatever!!! I beat Becky Lynch," tweeted Bayley.

Bayley on WWE possibly introducing a new title to the women's division

Bayley is in favor of WWE adding a midcard title for the women's division in the future.

Since gaining power in the company, Chief Content Officer Triple H appears determined to re-establish the prestige of the United States and Intercontinental Championships.

Austin Theory and Gunther are a massive part of the future of the company and currently hold midcard titles in the men's division on RAW and SmackDown. Unfortunately, there are currently no midcard titles for female wrestlers to go after when they aren't involved in a major storyline.

Speaking with Riju Dasgupta in an exclusive interview for Sportskeeda Wrestling, the 33-year-old said it would be great to have another title in the division but it will likely take some time to implement.

"I mean, it wouldn't hurt. It would be nice to have another title. I think it's just gonna take time. When we wanted those Women's Tag Team titles, it took a long time and it took someone actually fighting for them, so if that's what we want, someone has to stand up for it and really fight for it and prove that it's going to be a benefit for the division." [4:42 – 5:05]

Becky Lynch and Bayley have unfinished business on the red brand. It will be interesting to see if The Man and The Role Model meet inside the squared circle again at an upcoming premium live event.

What is your favorite wrestling return of the year? Let us know in the comments section below.

