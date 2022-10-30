10 female WWE Superstars who could benefit from a mid-card championship

The women's division in WWE is the strongest it has ever been, but there are still improvements to be made.

A midcard title would be a welcome addition to the division, as it would give a multitude of superstars something to fight for. Bayley admitted in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling that it will take time for the company to introduce new titles to the women's division.

Below are some superstars who could greatly benefit from WWE introducing midcard titles in the women's division.

#10. Xia Li

Xia Li debuted on WWE SmackDown on December 10th last year. Since arriving, the 34-year-old has barely been used. She debuted with a cool entrance but didn't leave an impression on fans.

The introduction of a midcard title will give Li a reasonable opportunity to finally establish herself on the main roster. Xia last appeared on the October 7th episode of WWE SmackDown to team up with Sonya Deville in a losing effort against Raquel Rodriguez and Shotzi.

#9. Doudrop

Formerly known as Piper Niven, Doudrop debuted as Eva Marie's protege. As you can imagine, that didn't work out at all and she has been relegated to Main Event and WWE Live Events as of late.

Doudrop last appeared on RAW on September 5th. Her former tag team partner Nikki Cross recently returned with her old gimmick. The 31-year-old could use a character reset as well as a title to fight for when she eventually returns to RAW or SmackDown.

#8. Nikki Cross

No longer almost a superhero, Nikki returned to her crazy self and attacked Bianca Belair and Bayley in the main event of this past week's episode of WWE RAW.

Nikki is an entertaining character and a solid worker in the ring. She would be an excellent choice as a midcard champion and a superstar to work with younger talent. The former RAW Women's Champion has been misused as of late, but it was great to see her back in form on the red brand.

#7. Zelina Vega

The former Queen of the Ring is a manager once again. Zelina Vega replaced Elektra Lopez in Legado Del Fantasma on the main roster. She has managed AEW star Andrade El Idolo in WWE in the past.

Vega defeated Doudrop to win the first-ever Queen of the Ring tournament at last year's Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia. There is enough time to fill in the weekly television programs and premium live events for Zelina to be a manager and an active performer at the same time.

#6. Liv Morgan

Liv Morgan had a meteoric rise to the top of the SmackDown Women's division this year. She won the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder match and cashed in on Ronda Rousey the same night. The 28-year-old went on to defeat Rousey once again at SummerSlam before dropping the title to her at Extreme Rules.

Her title reign wasn't the best, but Liv proved that she belongs. She may not be the superstar to build an entire division around, but she can certainly carry the midcard and be a valuable asset to the show.

#5. Candice LeRae

There was excitement among fans when Candice LeRae and Johnny Gargano returned to WWE, but the two stars have already become an afterthought on the roster.

Candice is a terrific talent who would excel in the midcard if she had a title to go after. Gargano has that opportunity with IC and US Titles; time will tell if Candice gets the same chance.

#4. Dana Brooke

Dana Brooke has held the 24/7 Championship roughly 800,000 times and it hasn't done a single thing for her career. The 24/7 Championship scene entirely revolves around comedy. It is not a title that needs to be taken seriously, thus neither is the champion.

The 33-year-old Brooke is another superstar who has been with the company for some time now. A midcard title replacing the 24/7 Championship is something few fans would complain about.

#3. Alexa Bliss

Lexi (Kaufman) Cabrera @AlexaBliss_WWE 🖤 Everyone has a dark side … Happy Halloween weekend Everyone has a dark side … Happy Halloween weekend🎃🖤 https://t.co/bwzDtpJraG

Before Alexa Bliss was obsessed with Lilly the Doll, she used to go after championships in WWE. The Goddess is a 3-time RAW Women's Champion and a 2-time SmackDown Women's Champion. She also captured the Women's Tag Team Championships twice with Nikki Cross.

Alexa last appeared on WWE RAW on October 3rd in a loss to IYO SKY. She has become somewhat of a role player in the company, and assisted Bianca Belair in her battle against Bayley and Damage CTRL. Little Miss Bliss is another example of a talented star with simply nothing to do at the moment. It will be interesting to see if she winds up aligning herself with Bray Wyatt once again.

#2. Asuka

Asuka entered the main roster undefeated as NXT Women's Champion and seemed destined to become a big star in WWE.

However, The Empress of Tomorrow fell short to Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 34 and has since become more of a comedy act in the company. A midcard title may be just what the 41-year-old needs to work her way back up to the top of the card when she returns.

#1. Lacey Evans

The booking of Lacey Evans since her return to the company has been miraculously bad. WWE aired a series of vignettes with Lacey revealing the struggles she had to go through before becoming a wrestler, only to turn her heel soon after.

Evans last wrestled on SmackDown on September 23rd. She lost to Liv Morgan and then the former champion put Lacey through a table to send a message to Ronda Rousey ahead of WWE Extreme Rules.

Lacey is a great talent who has the look and can easily cut a promo. It has been baffling to watch the 32-year-old's career so far. Evans could use a run with a midcard title right now to rescue her WWE career.

