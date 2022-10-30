4 reasons why WWE needs a mid-card championship in the women's division

The WWE's women's division is possibly the most talented it has ever been, but there aren't enough titles for the superstars to fight for.

NXT has its fair share of talented female wrestlers, and once they join the main roster, it will get even more crowded.

Below are a few reasons WWE should consider a mid-card Championship for the women's division.

#4. Too much talent

Bayley recently spoke with Sportskeeda Wrestling and admitted that more titles wouldn't be a bad thing. The Role Model pointed out that the Women's Tag Team Championships took a long time to finally show up in WWE, and it will be some time before the company introduces midcard titles for the women's division.

Hopefully not too much time. Many talented wrestlers have nothing to do on RAW or SmackDown. Dana Brooke has been chasing the 24/7 Championship for a long time, and it has done nothing for her career. It would be nice to establish another title on the main roster that isn't viewed as a joke.

#3. It will help pass the time

Many fans have said they wish Monday Night RAW would return to being two hours long. This won't happen anytime soon, so might as well give the fans more important matches.

All Elite Wrestling recently introduced the All-Atlantic Championship, and announced a Triple Threat for the title on Dynamite and an "All-Atlantic City Dream match" on Rampage next week.

In effect, AEW is headlining shows with a championship that fans initially mocked. WWE could headline an episode of RAW or SmackDown with a midcard title match - male or female - and most fans would be fine with it.

#2. Another step in the right direction

The Women's Revolution in WWE started with Paige, AJ Lee, Emma, and The Four Horsewoman and is still going strong today.

Unfortunately, the only women's match on the Crown Jewel card is Bianca Belair versus Bayley for the RAW Women's Championship. Ronda Rousey may end up defending the SmackDown Women's Championship at the premium live event, but nothing has officially been announced yet.

WWE has done an admirable job of building its women's division while also allowing ample time for their matches instead of rushing through them like back in the day. Midcard titles for both divisions will ensure the card is not lopsided towards male superstars.

#1. Help build new WWE stars

Lacey Evans, Xia Li, Asuka, Carmella, Candice LeRae, Doudrop, Dana Brooke, Liv Morgan, Tamina, and Shotzi are just a few names on the main roster that would greatly benefit from a midcard title.

Imagine if Liv Morgan didn't have to defeat Ronda Rousey to become a champion in the company? The 28-year-old has plenty of fans, but isn't exactly a talent to build a division around. However, Liv could thrive with a midcard title and provide an entertaining match before the main event.

Ronda Rousey's open challenge this past Friday night for the SmackDown Women's Championship was answered by Emma. The Baddest Woman on the Planet defeated Emma and retained the title.

It is reasonable to wonder if Emma's return would have been more impactful had she won an open challenge for a midcard title rather than losing to an established superstar.

Which wrestler does Bayley consider her long lost brother? Find out here.

Poll : 0 votes