4 WWE Superstars who started the Women's Revolution: where are they now?

WWE loves to create and shape history. They are a promotion of firsts and innovations and take real pride in achieving them. This approach has gotten them to where they are today.

One of WWE's biggest achievements in recent memory has been the Women's Revolution. At a time when female performers were not put on the same pedestal as their male counterparts, some women came forth and demanded change. Through a series of events, the company ushered in the Women's Revolution, finally giving all female competitors their dues.

In the present climate, one cannot even imagine the Divas era being acceptable. This has happened thanks to the efforts of many women. In this article, we take a look at four of them who are no longer with the company and where they are today.

#4. On our list of WWE women who started the Women's Revolution and their whereabouts today: Emma

Emma was the first female Australian performer WWE signed, and had a solid tenure in the company. She was among the mainstays of the women's division and helped usher in the Women's Revolution.

On an edition of Gentleman Villain, William Regal talked about how the Women's Revolution started on the back of Emma and Paige's efforts.

“We’re probably not gonna get to that until another episode, but I’m saying it right now. Paige and Emma were the foundation of whatever came out of the incredible run of ladies that came through NXT and all that the happenings afterwards," Regal said. "They were the two starting ladies that sort of got attention on everybody. And they never got to do a TakeOver. You think they would have done one, right? You think they were part of that but it was before their time." (h/t 411Mania)

Emma doesn't get enough credit for her role in the Women's Revolution. She is currently honing her craft at Impact Wrestling under the name Tenille Dashwood.

#3. Alicia Fox

There is not enough respect on Alicia Fox's name. She is a legend of the business and someone who has stayed relevant despite not getting many opportunities. Indeed, she is the first and only African American performer to ever win the Divas Championship.

Fox's appearances on Total Divas was the platform that gave her the most exposure. She translated it into some solid work when the Women's Revolution began. The 2016 draft saw her contest some excellent feuds and matches, and rode that momentum into a feud on 205 Live. There, she wrestled some great matches, including a fantastic mixed tag team match where she teamed with Noam Dar against Rich Swann and Sasha Banks.

The Queen of the Northern Lights Suplex continued to be a reliable performer towards the end of her career. She was the first person to face Ronda Rousey for the RAW Women’s Championship. Superstars like her paved the way for women to have a better future in WWE. She is currently retired.

#2. Paige

Paige is one of the women who was at the frontlines during the Women's Revolution. Many people point to the arrival of the Four Horsewomen in WWE as the moment when the Women's Revolution kicked off. However, it was Paige who put in the work before them, having changed audiences' perceptions of women's wrestling through her efforts.

No one can forget Paige's legendary debut that saw her win the Divas Championship. She was the first out-and-out female performer that fans were fully behind. It's not for nothing that she is called The Anti-Diva, which in our opinion is the best moniker she could've possibly had.

While superstars like Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, Bayley and Sasha Banks were all doing a great job in NXT, Paige was the one who showed the main roster fans what women's wrestling could be. Unfortunately, she is currently retired due to severe neck injuries that ended her career. Given how much she achieved at such a young age, it is a real shame that she is no longer an active competitor.

#1. AJ Lee

AJ Mendez @TheAJMendez @StephMcMahon Your female wrestlers have record selling merchandise & have starred in the highest rated segment of the show several times, @StephMcMahon Your female wrestlers have record selling merchandise & have starred in the highest rated segment of the show several times,

If Paige was the one who raised the standards of women's wrestling in the ring, AJ Lee did outside of it. She is one of the greatest female performers of all time, and helped pave the way for women to be on level footing with men in WWE.

Lee was a top performer in the ring and was the first champion to make the Divas Title truly important. She went on a record-breaking run with the title and became the first woman in many years to get her own t-shirt. While all of these are legendary moments, it was her iconic tweet that started #GiveDivasAChance and created something truly special.

By calling out Stephanie McMahon and WWE, April Mendez managed to give her colleagues better screen time, better pay and way more respect from the fans of the product. There is perhaps no performer who has been more instrumental in establishing the Women's Revolution than Lee. She is currently retired and is serving as executive producer of WOW (Women of Wrestling). Fingers crossed we see her back in WWE some day to see what her work has resulted in.

