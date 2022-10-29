Bayley on WWE possibly introducing a new title (Exclusive)

Bayley has given her thoughts on the possibility of WWE creating a secondary title for female superstars.

WWE's women's division has featured two singles titles, the RAW and SmackDown Women's Championships, since 2016. In 2019, the Women's Tag Team Championship was also introduced, largely thanks to Bayley and Sasha Banks' repeated requests to then-WWE Chairman Vince McMahon.

In an interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta, Bayley said she would like WWE women to have their own Intercontinental or United States Championship:

"I mean, it wouldn't hurt. It would be nice to have another title. I think it's just gonna take time. When we wanted those Women's Tag Team titles, it took a long time and it took someone actually fighting for them, so if that's what we want, someone has to stand up for it and really fight for it and prove that it's going to be a benefit for the division." [4:42 – 5:05]

Bayley is a one-time RAW Women's Champion, two-time SmackDown Women's Champion, and one-time NXT Women's Champion. She also held the Women's Tag Team Championship twice with Sasha Banks.

Watch the video above to hear the 33-year-old's opinion on Rhea Ripley possibly joining Damage CTRL for one night only at Survivor Series WarGames.

WWE's current main roster title situation

Roman Reigns holds the Universal Championship and WWE Championship, while The Usos are the RAW and SmackDown Tag Team Champions.

Seth Rollins recently captured RAW's secondary men's title, the United States Championship, from Bobby Lashley. Meanwhile, Gunther holds the SmackDown-exclusive Intercontinental Championship.

Bianca Belair and Ronda Rousey are the RAW and SmackDown Women's Champions, respectively. In the tag division, Bayley's Damage CTRL stablemates Dakota Kai and IYO SKY hold the Women's Tag Team Championship.

Dana Brooke still holds the 24/7 Championship, which can be won by men and women. However, the title has hardly featured on WWE television since Triple H became Head of Creative in July.

Do you think WWE should introduce a secondary women's title? Let us know in the comments section below.

