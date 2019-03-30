WWE News: Sasha Banks Reveals How Difficult It Was To Convince Vince McMahon To Introduce Women's Tag Team Championships

Sasha Banks and Bayley pushed to become Champions

What's the story?

Sasha Banks and Bayley are the reigning Women's Tag Team Champions but it appears that the two women pushed hard for the chance to lift those titles for the first time.

In case you didn't know...

Sasha Banks and Bayley became the first ever Women's Tag Team Champions back at Elimination Chamber in February when the titles were first unveiled and have since successfully defended them against the team of Nia Jax and Tamina Snuka at Fastlane.

The two women now step up to the tough task of facing The IIconics, Nia Jax and Tamina and The Divas of Doom at WrestleMania next weekend after already proving their worth on Monday Night Raw, SmackDown Live and NXT.

The heart of the matter

Banks and Bayley are the current Champions and they were always the favorites to lift the titles for the first time because of the way they pushed the Chairman into introducing them. Sasha Banks recently spoke to Sky Sports about the process that she went through to make them a reality, which is why she and Bayley deserved the titles.

"It felt like the whole of last year we were asking, like we would be knocking on the door of Vince's office every week," she told Sky Sports. "Me and Bayley would go up to him and some weeks he'd say no and some weeks he'd say yes and then bam, it's here.So that just proves that you should never give up on your dreams. If you're annoying enough you can make things happen and that's probably what happened, he just got annoyed with us."

"I hope he understands how important this is to us and we're going to make it really special. That's just Vince every week - you never know how he's going to be. You just have to keep on trying."

What's next?

Banks and Bayley are one of the few women who have been granted a Championship match this year at WrestleMania as they defend the Women's Tag Team Championships on the Grandest Stage of them All for the first time.

Do you think Banks and Bayley deserve the Women's Tag Team Championships? Have your say in the comments section below...

