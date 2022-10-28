Rhea Ripley could join a different WWE faction at Survivor Series WarGames if RAW Superstar's idea materializes (Exclusive)

Rhea Ripley has become one of the most prominent superstars in WWE recently, thanks to her work as part of The Judgment Day. The Eradicator's success has not gone unnoticed in the locker room, with Bayley particularly impressed by her co-worker's latest performance.

On Monday's RAW, Ripley earned one of the loudest crowd reactions of the night when she bodyslammed Luke Gallows at ringside. The O.C. member, who is billed at 290 pounds, is one of the most imposing male superstars on the roster.

Bayley was asked by Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta if she wanted to add someone to her Damage CTRL faction with Dakota Kai and IYO SKY. The former RAW Women's Champion is not looking for new members, but she is open to working alongside Ripley at Survivor Series WarGames:

"I don't think I would recruit anyone on Damage CTRL right now, or at least I won't tell you who it would be, but if I needed another member for WarGames, another teammate, it would be Rhea Ripley because she just bodyslammed Luke Gallows," Bayley said. [9:05 – 9:18]

In the video above, Bayley gave her take on how Damage CTRL compares to The Bloodline. She also spoke about a retired Hall of Famer potentially returning to the ring.

Bayley addresses whether she could help The O.C. against Rhea Ripley

Survivor Series WarGames will take place in Boston, Massachusetts, on November 26. It is unclear which teams will compete in the WarGames matches, which usually consist of two groups of four superstars.

As the leading female stable in WWE right now, Bayley's Damage CTRL group is almost certain to be involved.

This week's RAW developments prompted speculation that The O.C. could recruit a female superstar to even up the numbers against The Judgment Day. Asked if she has an interest in helping AJ Styles' faction, Bayley made her position perfectly clear:

"Nah, I don't think they need me!" [9:34 – 9:36]

Bayley and Rhea Ripley competed in the 2019 and 2021 Women's Royal Rumble matches. However, they have never teamed up or met in a one-on-one contest.

Would you like Rhea Ripley to join forces with Damage CTRL? Let us know in the comments section below.

