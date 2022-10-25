Rhea Ripley made headlines on WWE RAW by helping Finn Balor defeat Karl Anderson and bodyslamming Luke Gallows.

Ripley's incredible demonstration of strength got the WWE Universe buzzing, but it left the OC scratching their heads to find an antidote to her interference. Gallows was furious backstage after the match, hinting that he would find a "solution" for Ripley.

This most likely points to a female superstar aligning with The Club to take on the entire Judgment Day without a numerical or gender disadvantage. A number of female WWE Superstars and free agents could level the field against The Eradicator.

Without further ado, let's list four women that could help the OC even the odds against The Judgment Day's Rhea Ripley.

#4: Nikki Cross

Nikki Cross, previously known as Nikki A.S.H. shockingly returned to WWE RAW with a new look. The Twisted Sister unleashed a vicious attack on Bayley and Bianca Belair, standing tall as the show went off air.

The field is open regarding Cross's creative direction going forward, and she has a blank canvas to paint a picture of unhinged mayhem.

Cross has a fair amount of history with Rhea Ripley, with the duo having won tag team gold together. The Club could seek her help in the fight against The Judgment Day as a counter-measure against The Eradicator. Her new unhinged attitude could prove to be a match for Ripley's power.

#3: Free agent Mia Yim

Former NXT standout Mia Yim is about to become one of the hottest free agents in the pro wrestling business.

Yim's IMPACT! contract is reportedly running out soon and she is said to be on Triple H's radar for a return to WWE. The former Retribution member could make an instant impact by returning to help the OC defeat The Judgment Day.

In terms of high-profile non-title feuds on RAW, opponents don't come any bigger than Rhea Ripley. The HBIC could reintroduce herself in a huge way by making a statement against The Eradicator, immediately surpassing her first foray onto the main roster.

Fans on social media are excited to see Yim become the latest returnee of the Triple H Era, so the ball is in her court.

#2: Beth Phoenix could return to set up a War Games match

The Glamazon is due some revenge against Rhea Ripley

Beth Phoenix last appeared in WWE at Extreme Rules when she fell victim to a Conchairto from Rhea Ripley. She and husband Edge have not been seen on WWE programming ever since, while the heel faction has been busy with The OC.

Phoenix is unlikely to let The Eradicator's actions go without retaliation, making her a good choice for The Club. The Glamazon could return at Crown Jewel to prevent Ripley from interfering in the OC vs Judgment Day match, leading to a War Games battle at Survivor Series.

Granted, adding The Rated-R Superstar to the mix would put The Judgment Day at a numerical disadvantage, but why not take the opportunity to recruit an ally of their own?

Long-rumored recruit Tommaso Ciampa perhaps?

#1: AJ Styles could call on a returning Charlotte Flair for a favor against Rhea Ripley

Charlotte Flair and AJ Styles have history as a team

Charlotte Flair teamed up with AJ Styles in the WWE Mixed Match Challenge to form the duo "Fenomenal Flair". Flair also has a great deal of history with Rhea Ripley, both in NXT and on the main roster. The Queen has not been seen on WWE programming since losing the SmackDown Women's championship to Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania Backlash.

Flair is reportedly expected to return imminently, and making a splash by antagonizing Ripley could be the best way to do it. Not only would it be a return fitting of The Queen, but it would also give The Eradicator a blockbuster opponent for her return to main-event level competition.

After clashing in group warfare, the duo could continue in a breakaway feud as they seek to build momentum for the road to WrestleMania.

