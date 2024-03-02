3 Reasons why Dakota Kai betrayed Bayley on WWE SmackDown

On the latest episode of SmackDown, Dakota Kai surprised the WWE Universe and turned heel. After teasing support towards Bayley for a couple of weeks, Kai stabbed the 2024 women's Royal Rumble winner in the back. Her betrayal took place when she and Bayley faced The Kabuki Warriors in a tag team match.

While everything seemed to be going well for Bayley and Dakota Kai, the latter turned her back on the former Damage CTRL leader mid-match. This resulted in the match being declared a no-contest, after which Damage CTRL handed Bayley a massive beating.

In this article, we will look at three reasons why Dakota Kai betrayed Bayley on SmackDown:

#3. Dakota Kai can forge her path

Since Damage CTRL was formed by Bayley, the WWE Universe seems to have forgotten that Dakota Kai was a superstar who was decent enough on her own. During her time on NXT, Kai performed very well as a heel, and fans always expected a lot from her.

However, since joining Damage CTRL, it can be argued that Kai's shine has withered away due to the focus being mainly on the faction. Hence, by involving her in the story, WWE can push her to get recognition.

#2. To set up a rivalry post-WrestleMania 40

At WrestleMania 40, Bayley will face IYO SKY for the WWE Women's Championship. While SKY will be a tough competitor to beat, many believe Bayley has what it takes to beat the champion. Hence, if something like this happens, it will only benefit Kai.

By turning her back on Bayley, Kai has already ignited a feud against her. If the former does become champion at WrestleMania 40, then Kai will be able to take advantage of the situation and challenge her for the title. This can be the best way for Kai to become a champion in the Stamford-based promotion.

#1. Dakota Kai takes over as leader of Damage CTRL

When Damage CTRL was first formed, Bayley was the leader of the faction. However, since the former SmackDown Women's Champion exited the faction, it seems Damage CTRL hasn't announced a leader officially. This is a spot Kai could look to fill.

Given Kai spent plenty of time on the sidelines managing the faction due to an injury, she would be a good candidate to fill the role. Also, by becoming the leader of the heel faction, the 35-year-old will have some authority on SmackDown.

