[WATCH] Bayley breaks silence after another attack by Damage CTRL on WWE SmackDown

Following WWE SmackDown tonight, Bayley broke her silence after another attack by Damage CTRL.

Bayley featured in the main event of the show against Dakota Kai. The two women took each other to the absolute limit but the match ended controversially, courtesy of Damage CTRL's interference.

The closing moments of the match saw IYO SKY, Asuka, and Kairi Sane attack their former stablemate, leading to a DQ finish. Despite Naomi trying her best to save Bayley, the numbers game was always in Damage CTRL's favor.

Speaking after SmackDown, Bayley broke her silence by warning Damage CTRL, claiming that the faction wouldn't be successful without the foundation she built. The Role Model further put Dakota Kai and IYO SKY on notice before ending her interview by stating that she would take out Damage CTRL one by one.

"If you're gonna film me, I will send a little something to Damage CTRL. If they think they can call themselves Damage CTRL without the person that brought them into this building, without the person that brought them into the WWE. They wouldn't be here without Bayley. Let me remind them, I don't care if the fans cheer for me, if they're booing me, who likes me, who hates me because the fact of the facts, and this is the truth, that Dakota would not be standing here if it wasn't for me. IYO SKY would not be standing here as the WWE Women's Champion if it wasn't for me and I promise, I keep my word when I say that I'm gonna take out Damage CTRL one by one. That's exactly what I'm gonna do till I get to WrestleMania and I take that title from you IYO," said Bayley

Bayley will challenge IYO SKY at WWE WrestleMania 40

In 2024, Bayley made history by winning her first-ever Royal Rumble match. She then challenged IYO SKY for the Women's Championship after being betrayed by Damage CTRL.

Initially, Dakota Kai sided with her former stablemate but eventually betrayed her during a tag team match on WWE SmackDown. This led to The Kabuki Warriors, SKY, and Kai attacking The Role Model again.

At The Grandest Stage of Them All, Bayley would aim to win the Women's Championship for the first time in her career. She is a former RAW and SmackDown Women's Champion.

