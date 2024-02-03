3 blockbuster stipulations for Bayley vs. IYO SKY at WrestleMania 40

Bayley has picked IYO SKY as her WrestleMania 40 opponent. The Role Model will collide with The Genius of the Sky for the WWE Women’s Championship at The Grandest Stage of Them All. This match has been nearly a year in the making, and it is finally happening.

The seeds of the match were planted just as SKY won the Women’s Championship at SummerSlam 2023. IYO cashed in her Money in the Bank contract following the Triple Threat Match between Asuka, Bianca Belair, and Charlotte Flair.

The Role Model spent months carefully observing Damage CTRL as they said all sorts of bad things about her. Bayley broke into Japanese during her promo to reveal she had known all along that the group she created was plotting against her.

With that being said, here are three blockbuster stipulations for Bayley vs. IYO SKY at WrestleMania 40:

#3. Damage CTRL gets barred from ringside

Damage CTRL arrived on the main roster at SummerSlam 2022. The original members were Bayley, Dakota Kai, and IYO SKY. Kai and SKY would go on to become the Women’s Tag Team Champions while their leader struggled to win the RAW Women’s Championship from Bianca Belair.

Tonight’s segment saw the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble winner take out SKY and The Kabuki Warriors with a lead pipe. She may have been lucky tonight, but Damage CTRL still has the numbers advantage. This can potentially cause General Manager Nick Aldis to bar the faction from ringside for the Women’s Championship match at WrestleMania XL.

#2. Dakota Kai becomes the special guest referee

It is unknown where Dakota Kai’s loyalty lies at the moment. Many fans believe she was the mastermind behind Damage CTRL’s shenanigans on the latest episode of SmackDown. Kai was shown to have understood the group’s conversation in Japanese during their interaction, something that Bayley did as well.

Dakota Kai was not present with Damage CTRL on SmackDown tonight. She seems to be getting near to her highly anticipated in-ring return. Assuming Kai struggles to side with both the champion and the challenger, she may work the title match as the Special Guest Referee at WrestleMania 40.

#1. Bayley vs. IYO SKY at WrestleMania 40 becomes No Disqualification

Both the champion and the challenger are no strangers to competing under the No Disqualification rules. The two women have had many great matches under the No Disqualification stipulation. The stipulation seems to favor IYO SKY over Bayley because of just how incredibly creative she is with foreign objects.

If tonight’s segment was just a tease for things to come, fans can rest assured that the feud is going to be extremely physical. There are a few stipulations that can do justice to extremely physical rivalries. The No Disqualification stipulation is among them.

