How did WWE pay tribute to 19-year old iconic betrayal on SmackDown? A side by side comparison

Tonight’s episode of WWE SmackDown witnessed a massive betrayal. Damage CTRL turned on Bayley while The Role Model was in the middle of exposing them. The entire angle may have been a tribute to a classic betrayal in a WWE ring from 19 years ago.

The segment in question involved Batista turning on Evolution. Fans who have been watching the product for years may have caught the similarity almost instantly between Damage CTRL turning on Bayley and Batista breaking free from Evolution.

For starters, Bayley was shown listening to Damage CTRL while they were plotting their scheme against her. This particular angle appeared to be similar to Batista catching wind of Triple H and Evolution in the lead-up to the iconic contract signing segment.

Expand Tweet

Second, both RAW and SmackDown General Managers were in the ring for Bayley’s announcement tonight. Fans may recall that Teddy Long and Eric Bischoff were also in the ring during Batista’s contract signing from all those years ago.

Finally, Bayley revealing to Damage CTRL she knew they had been plotting against her all along and then choosing IYO SKY as her WrestleMania opponent seems to be a call-back to Batista cleaning the ring with Triple H and choosing him as his opponent for WrestleMania 21.

Did WWE purposely omit major star from Damage CTRL segment on WWE SmackDown? Looking at the possibility

Tonight’s segment from WWE SmackDown featured all but one member of Damage CTRL. Dakota Kai didn’t appear at all during the segment. She wasn’t even in the locker room when IYO SKY and The Kabuki Warriors were shown plotting against Bayley.

Expand Tweet

It seems Dakota Kai not knowing about Damage CTRL’s plan for Bayley only for her to be the true mastermind behind it all seems to be long-term storytelling. It remains to be seen how Triple H will build the whole feud on the road to WrestleMania 40.

WrestleMania XL takes place in April and the WWE Universe can't wait for April to come as soon as possible.

Former WWE employee says Vince McMahon always made him uncomfortable HERE.