WWE SmackDown Live Results (January 26, 2024): New champions crowned!

Back from break and Bayley shows up to pick her number and runs into Bianca Belair. Bianca says she's going to become a two-time Royal Rumble winner. Bayley then draws her number and doesn't look thrilled with whatever she drew. Back in the ring, Lashley re-introduces his faction. He puts over The Street Profits and himself as the crowd loudly chants for Bobby. Lashley says he didn't come here to play, the people came for a fight so Lashley and The Street Profits are going to bring it. He then calls out The Final Testament. The group then make their way to the ring with a new theme song, but similar to Kross' solo entrance.
