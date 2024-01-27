Major title change takes place on WWE SmackDown

On the latest episode of SmackDown, Katana Chance and Kayden Carter defended their WWE Women's Tag Team Championship against Kairi Sane and Asuka of The Kabuki Warriors.

Carter and The Empress of Tomorrow started things off. She hit the latter with a dropkick, tagged in Chance, and the champions hit a double-team move for a two count. They then took out the challengers with a double dropkick. Katana hit Asuka with a few blows and sent her out of the ring.

She then tried to tag in her partner, but nobody was there. Asuka locked Katana in the Asuka Lock, but the latter managed to escape. She then tagged in Carter, who took out The Kabuki Warriors at ringside with a splash off the turnbuckles. Back in the ring, Kayden hit Asuka with a big boot and springboard legdrop for a two-count.

Kairi entered and took out Katana and Kayden with a back elbow. She went for the Insane Elbow but Carter got both feet up. Sane tagged in Asuka, who missed a sliding kick and ate a facebuster. Carter tagged in Chance, and they hit the latter with The Keg Stand. They went for the cover but Kairi broke it up.

Expand Tweet

Sane sent Chance into the announce table with an Alabama Slam, and she hit Carter with an Isane Elbow while Asuka provided the assist. The Kabuki Warriors won the match and were crowned the new WWE Women's Tag Team Champion.

What are your thoughts on the tag titles changing hands on WWE SmackDown? Sound off in the comments below!

WWE Superstar THREATENS to throw The Rock out of the Rumble HERE.