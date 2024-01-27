31-year-old female star joins Santos Escobar's faction in stunning debut on SmackDown

Santos Escobar now has a new superstar in his ranks - or rather, an old faction member who has rejoined him. In what turned out to be an explosive debut, a 31-year-old female star is now on SmackDown.

This week, Carlito finally looked to get revenge against Santos Escobar, whom he was supposed to face at Survivor Series, only for his match to get canceled after Escobar assaulted him. Since then, Humberto Carrillo and Angel Garza joined Escobar.

On SmackDown this week, the LWO was at ringside, with Joaquin Wilde and Cruz Del Toro taken out by Carrillo and Garza. Zelina Vega was also taken out by the debuting Elektra Lopez - who played a direct role in Escobar's win over Carlito.

As soon as the match finished, Elektra Lopez reunited with Escobar. For those unaware, the Legado Del Fantasma faction in NXT featured Santos Escobar as well as Elektra Lopez.

However, this likely marks Elektra Lopez's formal debut on the main roster. She's going to make an interesting addition to Escobar's group, and fans can expect her to clash with Zelina Vega very soon.

This could also play a role in a feud against Bobby Lashley's faction, as it was teased backstage on SmackDown.

