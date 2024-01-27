Major distraction allows Santos Escobar to pick up surprising win on WWE SmackDown

Santos Escobar was able to pick up a major win on WWE SmackDown after a distraction helped him during the match.

Santos Escobar has been involved in a heated rivalry with Carlito ever since the latter accused him of being the reason for Rey Mysterio to lose the United States Championship. This prompted Santos to turn on his mentor and stablemates.

Following this incident, Escobar revived the Legado Del Fantasma with new members Angel Garza and Humbert Carrillo. Tonight on the blue brand, Carlito had a chance to extract his revenge on Escobar.

Both men were engaged in an exciting contest when Garza pulled down the rope, sending Carlito out of the ring. This resulted in a brawl between both factions. During the brawl, Elektra Lopez attacked Zelina Vega from behind, which distracted Carlito. This allowed Escobar to pick up the win with a roll-up.

It looks like this rivalry between both these teams is far from over after this bout. The Latino World Order will be looking to exact revenge from the Legado Del Fantasma after what transpired tonight. This feud will probably continue into the Royal Rumble match this weekend.

