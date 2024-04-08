Incredible conclusion to IYO SKY vs. Bayley Women's Title match at WrestleMania 40

IYO SKY vs. Bayley may have solidified its place as one of, if not the greatest women's matches in WrestleMania history. At the conclusion of the epic match, it co-headlined WrestleMania Sunday with an incredible outcome.

There was zero interference in the Women's Championship match between IYO SKY and this year's Women's Royal Rumble winner. This didn't mean it was easy pickings for Bayley - just that she didn't have other Damage CTRL stars affecting the match.

In an extremely hard-fought battle, Bayley won the Women's Championship from IYO SKY to end her incredible run as Champion.

SKY was undoubtedly the most underrated Champion in WWE while she held the title. While she wasn't as popular as Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley, she had a much more difficult women's division to defend her title against.

It will be interesting to see how things play out for Damage CTRL, but for now, The Role Model is once again on top of the world as she continues to add to her impressive Hall of Fame-worthy resume.

Just like Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley last year, this women's match will be fondly remembered. The crowd was firmly behind The Role Model the entire time and it paid off for her.

