WWE star Lexis King sends a message to former AEW tag team partner Griff Garrison

They may be in different wrestling companies now, but Lexis King (fka Brian Pillman Jr.) and Griff Garrison of AEW will always share a lifelong connection. The WWE star has now posted a heartwarming message on the occasion of his former tag team partner's birthday.

After being paired together in 2020, Pillman Jr. and Garrison became a promising tandem in AEW's stacked tag team division. Known as the Varsity Blonds, the duo faced several top tag teams and stayed together until 2022.

Things have changed drastically for the two ever since, as Pillman joined WWE in 2023 and was renamed Lexis King, while Griff Garrison continues to compete in AEW and ROH.

Garrison and King's friendship extends beyond the ring, and it's evident that even though they are on opposite ends of a wrestling rivalry now, the WWE star wishes nothing but the best for his former AEW partner.

Lexis King wished Griff Garrison a happy 26th birthday and endorsed the AEW star in the best way imaginable, as you can view below:

"Happy birthday to one of the greatest men I know, my former tag team partner, a jacked and tan blonde who will make millions in this business! Who the frick is he? He's Griff Garrison!!! 🎉🎉🎉"

Expand Tweet

How Lexis King overcame self-doubt in AEW before arriving in WWE

As a second-generation wrestler, Brian Pillman Jr. instantly drew eyes on him in AEW due to his striking resemblance to his father.

As noted above, the Varsity Blonds enjoyed a good spell in Tony Khan's company and, at one point, were tipped to be potential breakout stars.

The trajectory in AEW for Brian Pillman Jr., however, wasn't ideal as he faced a lot of "self-doubt" during his final months in the promotion. During an interview with Chris Van Vliet, the young star admitted, without intending to knock AEW, that he began second-guessing himself and was in a mental rut.

Instead of letting his mind get the better of him, Brian Pillman's son worked on improving as a performer, hitting local gyms and keeping the grind going.

After his contract expired, WWE picked him up, and by the end of last year, he had debuted in NXT as Lexis King, a night he'd never forget for how great and unreal it was.

A former WWE star named 2 storylines for a WWE return HERE