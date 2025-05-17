WWE star loses huge championship match against Death Riders member

Recently, a member of the Death Riders won a high stakes championship match against a WWE star. The Death Riders, who have become one of the most popular factions in the wrestling industry have further built their momentum outside of Tony Khan's company.

Marina Shafir, who is an integral member of the Death Riders alongside Jon Moxley, has carved out her space as a dangerous competitor in the Jacksonville-based promotion.

At DEFY’s Fatal Fantasy event last night, Shafir put her DEFY Women's title on the line against WWE star Kylie Rae and walked away victorious.

Expand Tweet

What was Sabu really like? More info HERE.

Trending

Kylie Rae currently plies her trade for the Stamford-based promotion as part of WWE ID where she performs on the Evolve brand. Kylie who is known for her bubbly persona and technical ability, has performed for IMPACT Wrestling and AEW in the past. Incidentally, Shafir herself is no stranger to the Stamford-based promotion. She had a three-year run with the company from 2018 to 2021 before debuting in AEW in December 2021.

This title defense surely adds more stock to Marina as a competitor, and All Elite Wrestling fans will likely want to see more of her in the ring in AEW.

Former WWE star breaks silence after choking out AEW star

Speaking of how "dangerous" Marina can be, a major moment unfolded on the latest episode of AEW Collision, where Shafir viciously attacked an AEW star during a high-stakes match.

During the match between Willow Nightingale and Kris Statlander, the Death Riders intervened, and when Wheeler Yuta distracted the referee, Marina Shafir snuck up from behind and brutally choked Nightingale using a steel chain, then followed it up with a vicious kick.

Shortly after the incident, Shafir took to Instagram to address the moment. She posted an image of herself mid-chokehold on the former TBS Champion.

You can check out her post here:

It remains to be seen how this storyline plays out in AEW.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Karan Raj Karan Raj is a senior writer in Sportskeeda's AEW division. He holds an engineering degree from Manipal University, but his passion for sports motivated him to pursue an MSc in Sports Business from the University of Liverpool. Karan has been in the sports marketing industry for the past seven years.



As a lifelong WWE fan and enthusiast of wrestling entertainment, he has always been drawn to the industry's unique blend of sports and storytelling. Karan was introduced to the business by his elder sister when he was 10 years old.



Before assuming his current role at Sportskeeda, Karan worked for several reputable organizations, such as Ting Works LLP and Sportz Interactive, wearing different hats. He also wrote the anthem of UP Rudras, a hockey team that played in the Hockey India League. Karan conducts thorough research while writing articles and only relies on credible sources for information.



Karan's favorite pro wrestler is Seth Rollins. He admires The Visionary's versatility as a performer and his ability to play both heel and babyface characters to perfection. Besides Rollins, Karan looks up to Roman Reigns for his storytelling skills and ability to captivate audiences.



In AEW, he enjoys watching Will Ospreay compete inside the ring. Karan loves The Aerial Assassin's technical in-ring ability and athleticism. If Karan could go back to the Attitude Era, he would combine forces with Jericho and promise to elevate his career to the same level as The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin.When not writing about pro wrestling, Karan loves to play and watch football. It is a huge part of his life.



He is also a massive fan of tennis and is learning to play the sport. Apart from sports, he also knows how to play the ukulele. Know More