WWE star loses huge championship match against Death Riders member

Recently, a member of the Death Riders won a high stakes championship match against a WWE star. The Death Riders, who have become one of the most popular factions in the wrestling industry have further built their momentum outside of Tony Khan's company.
Marina Shafir, who is an integral member of the Death Riders alongside Jon Moxley, has carved out her space as a dangerous competitor in the Jacksonville-based promotion.
At DEFY’s Fatal Fantasy event last night, Shafir put her DEFY Women's title on the line against WWE star Kylie Rae and walked away victorious.
Kylie Rae currently plies her trade for the Stamford-based promotion as part of WWE ID where she performs on the Evolve brand. Kylie who is known for her bubbly persona and technical ability, has performed for IMPACT Wrestling and AEW in the past. Incidentally, Shafir herself is no stranger to the Stamford-based promotion. She had a three-year run with the company from 2018 to 2021 before debuting in AEW in December 2021.
This title defense surely adds more stock to Marina as a competitor, and All Elite Wrestling fans will likely want to see more of her in the ring in AEW.
Former WWE star breaks silence after choking out AEW star
Speaking of how "dangerous" Marina can be, a major moment unfolded on the latest episode of AEW Collision, where Shafir viciously attacked an AEW star during a high-stakes match.
During the match between Willow Nightingale and Kris Statlander, the Death Riders intervened, and when Wheeler Yuta distracted the referee, Marina Shafir snuck up from behind and brutally choked Nightingale using a steel chain, then followed it up with a vicious kick.
Shortly after the incident, Shafir took to Instagram to address the moment. She posted an image of herself mid-chokehold on the former TBS Champion.
You can check out her post here:
It remains to be seen how this storyline plays out in AEW.