Death Riders member sends a three-word message after shockingly choking out AEW star

A member of The Death Riders has just broken their silence after choking out an AEW star last night on Collision. They only had a few words to say following this, and showed no remorse over their actions.
Last night, some members of the group got involved in Willow Nightingale's match against Kris Statlander. Wheeler Yuta came down the entrance ramp to distract the referee. This allowed Marina Shafir to sneak up on Willow, choke her out with a chain, and kicked her. This distraction helped Statlander win the match, but seeing as she wasn't in the ring during Shafir's actions, she was clueless to the chaos that took place in the ring.
Shafir took to Instagram and posted a photo of the moment where she was choking out the former TBS Champion. She had three words for her, as she seemingly made fun of her always having a positive attitude.
"Just keep smiling. #DeathRiders," Marina wrote.
Willow Nightingale called out The Death Riders
After AEW Collision, Willow Nightingale spoke about her run-in with The Death Riders in an interview. She wasn't surprised that they meddled in her business, seeing as she had also been a problem for them.
She mentioned how now that it had come to this, she was no longer going to stand by and would make sure that she continues to be a thorn in their side.
"Marina, you know I get it but I...Willow Nightingale, I say nothing matters but this matters to me, pro wrestling matters to me but you guys always get in everybody else's way, everybody else's matches. Ofcourse, you'd do it to me, foolish to think that you wouldn't. So Mox, I know you and your Death Riders think you already have 'The Problem' with Marina Shafir. But I've already been a problem for you guys and now I'm going to be the biggest problem." [From 0:33 - 1:13]
The faction has made a lot of enemies in recent months, but it seems that the number of stars they have unresolved issues with is increasing as time passes. There may come a time when they can no longer handle all of them.