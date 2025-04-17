WWE star Naomi gives surprise shoutout to AEW stars during Dynamite

WWE Superstar Naomi has just taken to social media to give two popular AEW stars credit for their performances tonight on Dynamite. This was following an impressive opening contest between the two individuals.

Mercedes Moné and Athena opened tonight's show with a contest that went just over 20 minutes. This was a match with a spot in the AEW Owen Hart Foundation Tournament on the line. Both women have also not been pinned for more than a year now, and this was a way to decide whose streak stays alive.

In the end, after several hard-hitting exchanges and nearfalls, The CEO was able to counter The Fallen Goddess, using her momentum against her, with a roll-up pin for the win. Mercedes now advances to the final and awaits the winner of Kris Statlander vs. Jamie Hayter.

Naomi took to X/Twitter to give both women their flowers. She tagged both of them in her post. All three women have worked with one another and built a close relationship during their time together in WWE.

".@AthenaPalmer_FG @MercedesVarnado 💐😘," the WWE Superstar wrote.

Mercedes Moné is a now just win away from booking a match with Toni Storm at All In: Texas for the AEW Women's World Championship. But her opponent in the finals may have a different outcome planned.

