WWE star reacts to Kenny Omega's sad health update: "Thank you for all you have sacrificed for this sport"

Kenny Omega had a shocking revelation about his medical condition, which is causing a tizzy in wrestling circles. The former AEW World Champion, who is currently one-half of the tag team The Golden Jets, has revealed that he will be off wrestling for a while.

While Tony Khan answered queries about The Cleaner's health at the ROH Final Battle media scrum, one WWE star took to his social media to wish Omega a quick recovery. That star is Lexis King, who formerly wrestled in AEW under his real name, Brian Pillman Jr.

Check out the post here:

"Thank you for all you have sacrificed for this sport. Good luck in your recovery, my friend," he posted

Lexis King reacted to Kenny Omega's health update.

This is just more proof that the world of wrestling is a fraternity, and though not as close-knit as they'd like, they still look out for each other.

Lexis King made his WWE NXT debut at Halloween this year during the special Halloween Havoc edition of NXT. He had a hyped-up match, positioned on several television vignettes that hinted at and announced his arrival. He had a dominant entry that resulted in the defeat of his opponent, Dante Chen. King has earlier wrestled in the Indies, AEW, and Major League Wrestling.

Tony Khan will have a booking issue if Kenny Omega doesn't return soon

Tony Khan is the head of creative over at AEW, and the wrestling promotion had penciled in Omega for an important bout - where he and Chris Jericho, as The Golden Jets, would face Big Bill and Ricky Starks for the AEW Tag Team Titles on December 30.

The Best Bout Machine has also been an important part of the general AEW match card, with him having faced MJF for the World Championship in October. With Kenny Omega out of action, it remains to be seen what Khan does.

