WWE star’s wife sends a message to Top Dolla after he said infamous botch saved his life 

An in-ring botch became the reason that the ex-WWE Superstar AJ Francis, formerly known as Top Dolla, is living a healthy life today, which was also applauded by a popular star of the independent scene.

Francis became a popular fixture on WWE's televised programming during his stint as a member of the Hit Row faction. Last week, he spoke about the highly popular in-ring botch that had made him the center of various jokes. However, that same incident ended up being a lifesaver for him.

After receiving immediate medical attention for the same, he found himself diagnosed with Type II Diabetes, which would have led to a catastrophic situation had he not gone into treatment for the same.

After sharing his story, the former AEW star Big Swole, who is also the wife of the WWE Superstar Cedric Alexander, sent her wishes to Francis on Twitter, expressing her happiness that he could still go inside the squared circle.

"My God fam, thank you for getting checked out. I’m happy you still get to do your thing!" Big Swole shared.

You can check out Big Swole's tweet below:

Top Dolla is scheduled to make his first wrestling appearance after his WWE exit

Alongside Ashante "Thee" Adonis and B-Fab, Top Dolla, now known as AJ Francis, had a promising start on SmackDown, becoming a prominent act on the mid-card. The superstars were released on September 21, 2023, during the time Vince McMahon's regime was in power.

Since his release, AJ Francis has been serving his non-compete clause. However, he is now ready to step back inside the squared circle once again. The talented individual has been announced to be a part of the GCW Look At Me event on January 26, 2024. The same show would also feature his former WWE peers like Mansoor and Andrade El Idolo, to name a few.

It would be exciting to see the charismatic star return to the ring once again, who would be motivated more than ever after surviving a life-threatening situation.

