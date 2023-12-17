Top Dolla recollects how a botched move inside a WWE ring saved his life

Wrestling star A.J. Francis (fka Top Dolla) recently shared how an in-ring spot in WWE saved his life.

Top Dolla was a member of the faction Hit Row alongside Ashante "Thee" Adonis and B-Fab. Triple H hired the trio after they were released during the Vince McMahon regime. The stable was a prominent feature of the SmackDown mid-card but couldn't break through and got lost in the talented blue brand roster.

This week, the 33-year-old star spoke about a botched dive that made him the subject of many jokes and even earned him the nickname "Flop Dolla." Francis mentioned that he had made that dive several times before, but that time on SmackDown, things weren't just right.

He recalled a doctor's visit after that botch where he was diagnosed with Type II diabetes. Top Dolla detailed that he would have lost both his legs had he not received the proper medical attention.

"The botch saved my life. I made that dive a dozen times before, legs felt off but I didn’t think about it. After I failed I went to the doc & found out I had Type II diabetes & my blood sugar was 626. I almost lost my life & was about to lose both feet. The botch saved my life."

Expand Tweet

Top Dolla is scheduled to make his first wrestling appearance after WWE

Francis was one of the unfortunate stars who were released by WWE on September 21, 2023. Since then, he has been serving his non-compete clause.

Expand Tweet

However, the talented star is now ready to return to the ring. In fact, he has already been booked for the GCW Look At Me event on January 26, 2024. The show will also feature former WWE stars such as Andrade El Idolo and Mansoor, among others.

Are you excited to see A.J. Fracis back in wrestling? Sound off in the comments section below.