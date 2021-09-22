“We never had a bad segment”– Former WWE Money in the Bank winner speaks highly about his partnership with Cody Rhodes (Exclusive)

Former WWE superstar Damien Sandow aka Aron Stevens recently spoke highly about his former tag team partner Cody Rhodes. Sandow and Rhodes had a great run back in 2013 when the duo was known as Team Rhodes Scholars. The former WWE superstar also addressed rumors of him joining AEW.

Damien Sandow was given a great push by WWE in 2013. Sandow and Rhodes formed a formidable team and the fans bought the heel character of Sandow. The former WWE superstar won the Money in the Bank ladder match by throwing his partner, Cody Rhodes, off the ladder.

Sandow appeared on the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted where he shared his honest opinion of AEW superstar Cody Rhodes. The current NWA wrestler pointed out that he and Cody didn't have one bad segment. Sandow also ended rumors of him joining AEW as he added he has never had any contact with AEW about a potential debut.

“Cody and I, as a team, we never had a bad outing. Whether we were doing a three segment match on RAW, an interview segment or an entertaining segment..we never had a bad segment. Cody and I were a very good team. AEW...You know it's funny...everyone asks me that, but I had like zero contacts with them and as far as I'm concerned I'm NWA.” said Aron Stevens.

Damien Sandow calls Cody Rhodes one of the most talented

Sandow has always backed Cody in the past. The former WWE superstar once spoke highly of Cody and called him one of the most talented people in wrestling. He also shbout how much work The American Nightmare puts into every segment that he does.

Also Read

Cody's meticulous, Cody thinks it out, Cody puts the work in so I'm sure whatever he's doing, it's working and if not, Cody will always, he's always the kind of guy that is wanting to get better and I think that's very admirable and look, he's one of the most talented people out there today," Aron Stevens said.

Sandow now works for NWA under the ring name Aron Stevens. He won the NWA National Championship back in 2019 by defeating current AEW stars, Colt Cabana and Ricky Starks. However, Stevens was unable to win against Trevor Murdoch, who ended his Championship reign.

A former IMPACT Wrestling Champion teases the match of the year with 2 exciting AEW teams here!

Edited by Abhinav Singh