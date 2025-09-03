WWE suddenly drops a huge Adam Cole bombshell on NXT

  • home icon
By Tejas Pagare
Published Sep 03, 2025 01:57 GMT
Adam Cole is a former TNT Champion [Image Credit: WWE.com]
A bombshell reference was dropped concerning AEW star Adam Cole on tonight's NXT. He was one of the top champions of the third WWE brand. He, Kyle O'Reilly, Roderick Strong, and Bobby Fish were part of the Undisputed Era and ruled the show for several years. Kyle, Adam, and Roderick are currently known as Paragon in AEW.

10 years ago today, DIY made its NXT debut. Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano then went on to become major champions. They are currently on the SmackDown roster. They recently returned to the third brand and confronted reigning TNA World Champion Trick Williams.

While talking about the legacy of NXT, the former NXT North American Champion subtly mentioned Finn Balor, Bayley, Robert Roode, and Undisputed Era for their contributions a few years ago. Adam had a major contribution in forming the NXT brand as he was champion for a long time. Undisputed Era was also one of the dominant factions of the brand.

Veteran talks about Adam Cole's injury

AEW star Adam Cole suffered from a concussion ahead of All In: Texas. He vacated the TNT Championship at the show. He will be out for an indefinite period.

While speaking on Sportskeeda's Wrestling Time Machine, veteran Bill Apter said that Panama City Playboy's injury is an example of how often wrestlers use risky maneuvers.

"The workers, the wrestlers are taking risks like I never saw before and the amount of people to get hurt like Adam Cole is constantly rising, taking too many risks. Some of the things they're doing, it's just too dangerous. They're doing more high risk maneuvers now than they ever did before. A lot of these guys, when they're on TV, just think that they're indestructible and they're not," he said.

It will be interesting to see when Adam returns to AEW.

Tejas Pagare

Edited by Angana Roy
