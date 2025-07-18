"It's just too dangerous" - Hall of Famer voices concerns over wrestlers' safety after potential career ending injury to Adam Cole (Exclusive)

Former Bullet Club member Adam Cole is one of the most popular stars on the AEW roster. The 36-year-old is extremely over with wrestling fans all across the globe, and his 'BAY BAY' chant is one of the most iconic ones in modern-day wrestling.
However, his time in AEW has been riddled with injuries that have come in the way of his progress in the promotion. He recently relinquished his TNT Championship at All In 2025 due to concussion issues, leading to Hall of Famer Bill Apter voicing his concern regarding the safety of pro wrestlers.
While speaking on The Wrestling Time Machine on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, he raised concerns over wrestlers taking too many risks now. He said that the number of people getting hurt like Adam Cole is increasing due to the same.
"The workers, the wrestlers are taking risks like I never saw before and the amount of people to get hurt like Adam Cole is constantly rising, taking too many risks. Some of the things they're doing, it's just too dangerous. They're doing more high risk maneuvers now than they ever did before. A lot of these guys, when they're on TV, just think that they're indestructible and they're not," Apter said. [3:43 onwards]
While Adam Cole has missed a lot of time due to his recurring injury issues, AEW currently has many other stars missing due to injury as well. Another former Bullet Club member and leader, Jay White, is also out of action for a while, whereas his stablemate, Juice Robinson, only recently made his return from injury.
