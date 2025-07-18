"It's just too dangerous" - Hall of Famer voices concerns over wrestlers' safety after potential career ending injury to Adam Cole (Exclusive)

Former Bullet Club member Adam Cole is one of the most popular stars on the AEW roster. The 36-year-old is extremely over with wrestling fans all across the globe, and his 'BAY BAY' chant is one of the most iconic ones in modern-day wrestling.

Ad

However, his time in AEW has been riddled with injuries that have come in the way of his progress in the promotion. He recently relinquished his TNT Championship at All In 2025 due to concussion issues, leading to Hall of Famer Bill Apter voicing his concern regarding the safety of pro wrestlers.

While speaking on The Wrestling Time Machine on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, he raised concerns over wrestlers taking too many risks now. He said that the number of people getting hurt like Adam Cole is increasing due to the same.

Ad

Trending

"The workers, the wrestlers are taking risks like I never saw before and the amount of people to get hurt like Adam Cole is constantly rising, taking too many risks. Some of the things they're doing, it's just too dangerous. They're doing more high risk maneuvers now than they ever did before. A lot of these guys, when they're on TV, just think that they're indestructible and they're not," Apter said. [3:43 onwards]

Ad

These WWE segments are not for kids - Watch here 😏

Ad

While Adam Cole has missed a lot of time due to his recurring injury issues, AEW currently has many other stars missing due to injury as well. Another former Bullet Club member and leader, Jay White, is also out of action for a while, whereas his stablemate, Juice Robinson, only recently made his return from injury.

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video if you use quotes from this article.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Faiz Ahmed Faiz is a WWE writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. He is a BBA graduate who is passionate about sports and wants to make a career in that field. This passion led to a postgraduate degree in Journalism, which helped him pivot into becoming a sports writer. When writing, he puts the utmost importance on accuracy and thorough research.



Faiz has six years of work experience across four companies. He started his career with Zomato and then moved to Amazon. He shifted to becoming a football writer at TV9 Digital and is now with Sportskeeda. He covered the Wrestling Xtreme Mania event in Gurgaon in 2025, where he had the opportunity to interview Raj The Maharaja, fka Jinder Mahal. At the same event, he also got quick interviews with former WWE Superstar Dijak and Japanese Joshi legend Emi Sakura.



When it comes to his favourite wrestlers, Faiz has two names in mind. He loved to watch Triple H before the current WWE CCO retired, and he is a huge fan of Roman Reigns. Being a loyal fan since the Tribal Chief's SHIELD days, Faiz credits Roman's mic skills and unmatched in-ring storytelling for his mega success. When he was young, one in-ring story left a lasting impression on his mind and eventually got him hooked on WWE. That match was Shawn Michaels vs. Ric Flair at WrestleMania 24. Apart from that, he is also a fan of RAW.



When Faiz is not writing for Sportskeeda, he loves to keep up with other sports. He is an avid cricket and football fan, a huge gamer, and loves playing some RPGs on the PlayStation. Know More

Big issue with Rhea Ripley revealed HERE