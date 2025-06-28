List of all major injured AEW stars 

AEW has a stacked roster with multiple huge names, but an injury to any one of them can derail all the momentum. Injuries are one of the most unfortunate things that can happen to any wrestler.

Multiple stars have suffered injuries this year, with the most recent being Will Ospreay, who suffered a broken nose earlier this month. However, he continues to make regular appearances on weekly programming.

However, there are multiple stars within the company who have been out of action for a while. Members of Bullet Club Gold have been out for some time now, with one member out due to a broken hand while the other faces a time out due to a fractured fibula.

Meanwhile, one member of the Hounds of Hell is sidelined due to an ankle injury while a former champion remains unavailable due to a torn pectoral muscle. Another fan favourite wrestler has been out due to multiple injuries, including a tibial fracture, a torn ACL, and a torn meniscus, since May 2024.

Others have been ruled out for some time following various injuries such as a torn bicep, an injury to the lower back, and a long-term foot injury. Former AEW tag champion has been out of action since last year due to a career-threatening health complication.

Complete list of injured AEW wrestlers

As mentioned above, AEW's roster has suffered various injuries in the past few months, with some dating back to 2024 as well. Here's a list of all wrestlers who are currently out of action due to injury.

Jay White - Broken hand Juice Robinson - Fractured Fibula Buddy Matthews - Partial ligament tear and cartilage damage in the Ankle Orange Cassidy - Torn pectoral muscle Eddie Kingston - Tibial fracture, torn ACL, and torn meniscus Dalton Castle - Torn Bicep The Blade - Lower Back issues Matt Sydal - Long-term injury on right foot Killswitch - Complications due to pneumonia Jamie Hayter - Undisclosed injury, but not clear to compete

With many of the promotion's stars out due to injuries, the promotion had to cancel some of the plans that had been laid out for these stars. It'll be interesting to see if Tony Khan reverts to these presently shelved plans when these stars return.

