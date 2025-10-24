WWE suddenly drops a huge Bobby Lashley reference

Bobby Lashley has been wrestling for AEW for the past year. Despite this, WWE has dropped a huge reference to him.

Before arriving in AEW, Bobby Lashley wrestled for the WWE for several years. During this time, he found success by winning the WWE Title. He was also involved in feuds with several of the company's top stars. One of his fiercest rivals over the past few years was Braun Strowman. They feuded for several months in 2019, which ultimately culminated in a Last Man Standing match at Extreme Rules. One of the most notable matches during this feud took place at Super ShowDown 2019.

WWE has also acknowledged this match by recently uploading it in its entirety to the company's YouTube channel, even though it features Lashley, who currently works for AEW.

Omos wants to "run it back" with Bobby Lashley

Another massive star that Bobby Lashley feuded with during his time in the WWE was Omos. The two of them feuded with each other between 2021 and 2022. This was also the first major feud for Omos after his split from AJ Styles.

Speaking to Narcolepsy94, Omos said he has tremendous respect for Lashley and would like to run it back with the AEW star if he returns to the sports entertainment juggernaut.

"I have tremendous respect for Bobby Lashley. Everything he has done for me in my career, because he really helped me a lot! You know this. We worked for like two years. Bobby and I were in a feud. Even after we dominated, me and Bobby were just going after each other almost like, a year and a half, two years – that time I spent with him, I cannot thank him enough. He had a tremendous effect in my career as a performer. I’m glad I was able to have that feud with him. Hopefully, if he comes back, we can run it back. You never know. But, I love Bobby, man. He’s good peoples,” Omos said. [H/T ITRWrestling]

It will be interesting to see if Lashley will ever return to the WWE in the future.

