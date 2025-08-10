WWE Suddenly Features Absent AEW Star After Brock Lesnar's Shocking Return

Following Brock Lesnar's return to WWE last weekend, the company has suddenly featured an absent AEW star in connection with this. The individual in question would be Samoa Joe, someone with a great history against Lesnar.

At SummerSlam, the Beast Incarnate made his return as he attacked John Cena. The 17-time world champion was coming off a brutal Street Fight against Cody Rhodes, which saw him lose his Undisputed WWE Championship. This was like a hit-and-run of sorts as Lesnar entered the ring, hit Cena with an F5, and walked away.

WWE has aired a marathon of Brock Lesnar's best matches. The seventh match featured in the livestream was the Fatal 4-way that took place at SummerSlam 2017. This saw the Beast Incarnate put his Universal Championship on the line against Roman Reigns, Samoa Joe, and Braun Strowman.

The livestream can be seen below.

This was only one of the blockbuster matches featured in the video, as it showcases more than two decades' worth of these. Fans who did not catch the livestream can still catch the full video on YouTube after it fully airs.

John Cena is unfazed following Brock Lesnar's attack

Last night on SmackDown, John Cena addressed the attack he received at the hands of Lesnar at SummerSlam. He did not sound worried at all about the situation, as he claimed that he was even scared for the former Universal Champion, who he said now had a "John Cena problem".

Unfortunately, the Beast did not show up in WWE this week, and so he has yet to break his silence on recent events. Cena found another person to feud with last night as he was confronted by Logan Paul. This match has now been made official for Clash in Paris at the end of this month.

Sportskeeda Wrestling @SKWrestling_ "Am I afraid? Yes, I'm afraid Brock Lesnar got himself a John Cena problem." - John Cena #SmackDown Watch Here 👉 https://t.co/y8mqgU7Kat

Brock Lesnar vs. John Cena is a match that everyone expects will happen before the latter retires. But seeing how things went this week, it remains to be seen when this will be. It is unclear when Lesnar will make his next appearance.

