WWE suddenly references former AEW champion ahead of RAW

A former AEW World Tag Team Champion was surprisingly referenced by WWE before this week's RAW. The sports entertainment juggernaut shared a memorable segment featuring the star on social media.WWE suddenly recalled a segment featuring former AEW World Tag Team Champion Sting. The Icon joined the Stamford-based promotion in 2014 and wrestled four matches before being inducted into the Hall of Fame. He also had a great run in All Elite Wrestling from 2020 to 2024 before officially retiring from in-ring action.Sting teamed up with Darby Allin and defeated The Young Bucks in his final match at Revolution 2024. In August 2015, The Icon feuded with Triple H and Seth Rollins. WWE recently shared a video of a memorable RAW segment, where Sting crashed Rollins' statue celebration.The Stamford-based promotion shared the link to the RAW segment from 2015 featuring Sting on its recent Instagram StoryInterestingly, the video was shared just before the latest edition of RAW in Birmingham.WWE Hall of Famer Sting on his plans after retirementSting retired from in-ring competition after his last match in March 2024. In an interview with Denise Salcedo, the Hall of Famer revealed that he is still travelling after being retired, and he is currently focusing on real estate and family.&quot;Well, I’m retired, but I’m on airplanes multiple times a month—especially in 2025, I’m blowing it out here. But yeah, I’ve always loved real estate, so I’m still dabbling in that, and I’m probably going to get more serious about it soon, maybe in 2026 when I’m not traveling so much. It’s good because my body is healing up, I’m getting to spend more time with family and friends, and yeah, it’s all good,&quot; Sting said.Following his retirement, The Icon has appeared on AEW programming once. Only time will tell if he will make more appearances on TV in the future.