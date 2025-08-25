  • home icon
  • WWE suddenly references former AEW champion ahead of RAW

By Gaurav Singh
Published Aug 25, 2025 11:04 GMT
WWE AEW
AEW and WWE are rivals (Image source: allelitewrestling.com and wwe.com)

A former AEW World Tag Team Champion was surprisingly referenced by WWE before this week's RAW. The sports entertainment juggernaut shared a memorable segment featuring the star on social media.

WWE suddenly recalled a segment featuring former AEW World Tag Team Champion Sting. The Icon joined the Stamford-based promotion in 2014 and wrestled four matches before being inducted into the Hall of Fame. He also had a great run in All Elite Wrestling from 2020 to 2024 before officially retiring from in-ring action.

Sting teamed up with Darby Allin and defeated The Young Bucks in his final match at Revolution 2024. In August 2015, The Icon feuded with Triple H and Seth Rollins. WWE recently shared a video of a memorable RAW segment, where Sting crashed Rollins' statue celebration.

The Stamford-based promotion shared the link to the RAW segment from 2015 featuring Sting on its recent Instagram Story
Interestingly, the video was shared just before the latest edition of RAW in Birmingham.

WWE Hall of Famer Sting on his plans after retirement

Sting retired from in-ring competition after his last match in March 2024. In an interview with Denise Salcedo, the Hall of Famer revealed that he is still travelling after being retired, and he is currently focusing on real estate and family.

"Well, I’m retired, but I’m on airplanes multiple times a month—especially in 2025, I’m blowing it out here. But yeah, I’ve always loved real estate, so I’m still dabbling in that, and I’m probably going to get more serious about it soon, maybe in 2026 when I’m not traveling so much. It’s good because my body is healing up, I’m getting to spend more time with family and friends, and yeah, it’s all good," Sting said.
Following his retirement, The Icon has appeared on AEW programming once. Only time will tell if he will make more appearances on TV in the future.

About the author
Gaurav Singh

Twitter icon

Gaurav has been an AEW and WWE writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling since July 2023. A Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication enabled him to take up writing for Pro Wrestling professionally, and his articles have raked in more than 2 million reads till date. Before Sportskeeda, he had internships as a WWE writer at FirstSportz and SportsManor.

Gaurav's journey as a wrestling enthusiast began at the 2008 WWE No Way Out, where he witnessed The Undertaker's triumphant win in the Elimination Chamber match. His favorite wrestler is CM Punk because of his sensible promos and having a great wrestling mind.

While writing, Gaurav aims to be a credible reporter and provide accurate information to readers without any biases.

Apart from writing, Gaurav loves to play story-based games, read non-fiction books, and listen to music when he needs relaxation.

