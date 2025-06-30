AEW legend Sting makes a big admission after retirement: "Probably going to get more serious" 

AEW legend Sting has officially retired from in-ring competition. In his last match at Revolution 2024, he teamed up with his longtime ally Darby Allin for a tornado tag team match against The Young Bucks. Sting and Allin entered the bout as the AEW World Tag Team Champions and, unsurprisingly, retained the title. The Icon retired with gold around his waist.

Sting is still under contract with All Elite Wrestling. He is currently on a world tour, meeting and interacting with fans at conventions. This tour is called "2025 or Never" and it has been a success so far. The 66-year-old was recently interviewed by Denise Salcedo. In this conversation, he said that even though he had retired from wrestling, he was still super busy.

The Vigilante is constantly traveling and has a passion for real estate. Additionally, the WWE Hall of Famer is looking to get more serious about the latter.

"Well, I’m retired, but I’m on airplanes multiple times a month — especially in 2025, I’m blowing it out here. But yeah, I’ve always loved real estate, so I’m still dabbling in that and I’m probably going to get more serious about it soon, maybe in 2026 when I’m not traveling so much. It’s good because my body is healing up, I’m getting to spend more time with family and friends, and yeah, it’s all good." said Sting. [H/T: Ringside News]

Former AEW World Tag Team Champion Sting on being retired

During the abovementioned chat, the AEW legend revealed that the only change that he had to make following retirement was that he no longer needed to pack his knee pads while traveling.

"I tell people, they come up and say, ‘Hey, what’s it like being retired?’ I go, the only difference is I pack my bag—the only difference is I don’t put my knee pads in there. Oh yeah, that’s really it. And I’m not a human Super Bowl anymore,” he said.

Sting is undoubtedly one of the greatest of all time. Hopefully, Tony Khan will give him an on-screen role at some point.

