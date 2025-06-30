Tony Khan to convince RAW star to leave WWE and join AEW to revive forgotten stable? Looking at the chances 

Tony Khan and AEW might consider adding a new member to the company, one who could revive a forgotten stable. This would be a major WWE Superstar whose contract with the company is soon set to expire.
Fightful Select reported earlier that Karrion Kross' deal with the Stamford-based promotion is set to expire over the summer. It was also noted that he has not yet received any updates regarding talks for an extension or anything of the sort.
If Kross decides not to re-sign with the company, Tony Khan and AEW could emerge as frontrunners to sign him. They might propose making him the leader of one of the company's early major stables, Dark Order. They have been lost in the mix as of late, and bringing in a top star with the potential to be a great leader could help restore the group to its former glory days.
Currently, there are only three active members in the group: Evil Uno, Alex Reynolds, and John Silver. Karrion Kross could end up leading them and bringing back their darker selves. Scarlett could also join as the group's manager, and they might try to revive the Dark Order and bring them back in as a major force that the rest of the AEW locker room will need to watch closely.
There are currently no booking plans for Dark Order in AEW
The last time the fans saw Dark Order was when they got caught in the crossfire during the Death Riders' takeover of AEW. They were one of the first few victims of the group, along with Top Flight and The Outrunners. Despite trying to fight back, they always ended up falling short.
Fightful Select has reported that there are currently no significant booking plans for the faction, and it doesn't look like this will change anytime soon. Their last match on the promotion was almost two months ago when they took on some members of the Don Callis Family in what was a squash match.
The Dark Order was considered one of the most formidable factions during the first few years of the company. They also found themselves aligning with several top stars such as Brodie Lee and 'Hangman' Adam Page.
It remains to be seen if they'll find themselves in the limelight anytime soon.
