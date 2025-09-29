WWE suddenly references Mercedes Mone and top AEW star

TBS Champion Mercedes Mone and another top AEW star were referenced by WWE recently. Both stars were part of the Stamford-based promotion at one point.Before their move to All Elite Wrestling, Mercedes Mone and top AEW star Toni Storm were prominent stars in WWE. Mercedes joined the Tony Khan-led promotion last year after she was already a big name in women's wrestling, while Storm became All Elite in 2022 following an underwhelming run in the Stamford-based promotion from 2018 to 2021.WWE recently shared a video on its official YouTube channel titled 'Best of Rhea Ripley: Full Match Marathon,' which featured some of the best matches featuring Ripley. One of the matches happened to be the Traditional Women's Survivor Series Match between Team RAW, SmackDown, and NXT from 2019.The erstwhile Sasha Banks and Toni Storm were part of the SmackDown team and the NXT team, respectively, in the 2019 Survivor Series match alongside Rhea Ripley. Hence, the two current AEW stars got featured in the video.Both Mercedes and Toni could be seen in a snap from the video below:Mercedes Mone wants to wrestle former WWE star Toni Storm againAt All In: Texas in July, Mercedes Mone challenged former WWE star Toni Storm for the Women's World Championship. At the end of a phenomenal encounter, Mercedes suffered her first loss ever since joining All Elite Wrestling.In one of the editions of her MoneMag newsletter, The CEO said she can't wait to wrestle Storm again after their All In encounter.&quot;Wrestling ‘Timeless’ Toni Storm was everything I hoped it would be—and more. And as I walked back through the curtain, one thought kept repeating in my head: ‘I want to do that again. I can’t wait to wrestle her again.'”Fans will have to wait and see when the two top stars will square off once again.