WWE  superstar Bayley reacts to former AEW star's signing

WWE superstar Bayley has expressed her excitement for former AEW talent KiLynn King following the news of her signing with Impact Wrestling.

KiLynn King worked with AEW during the pandemic, her tenure was brief and she only participated in a handful of matches against opponents such as Toni Storm and Penelope Ford. However, she gained more recognition during her time with NWA Powerrr, where she became a regular and challenged for the NWA World Women's Championship on multiple occasions.

KiLynn King's decision to sign with Impact Wrestling is a major move that underscores the significance of talented wrestlers in the industry. WWE superstar Bayley, a fellow wrestler, expressed her backing for King's decision through a tweet, emphasizing the sense of community among wrestlers. The move promises fresh opportunities for King and exciting matchups for fans to look forward to.

In response to a tweet from King announcing her signing, the former Smackdown Women's champion Bayley took to Twitter to show her support.

"Lucky locker room. I'm a fan, KiLynn!" Bayley tweeted.

With her new home in Impact Wrestling, fans can anticipate exciting matchups and fresh opportunities for the wrestler.

AEW Star credits Bayley and former WWE Raw Champion Women for changing their mindset about NXT

AEW star Dax Harwood recently spoke about the impact of Bayley and Mercedes Moné (fka Sasha Banks) on NXT.

During a recent episode of FTR with Dax, Harwood noted that the two wrestlers completely changed the mindset of what NXT should and could be with their athleticism, drama, and emotion.

“I think that she and Mercedes were the two to change the perception of NXT. Not just the women. That drama, that emotion, that athleticism. They completely changed the whole mindset of what NXT should and could be.” (H/T Fightful)

cam @HOTP1NKK This feud completely changed women’s wrestling. This was the beginning of the end of the divas era as Sasha Banks and Bayley had everyone in NXT invested in them. Not only in NXT, but on main roster everyone wanted to see them feud because they were just that good at doing it. This feud completely changed women’s wrestling. This was the beginning of the end of the divas era as Sasha Banks and Bayley had everyone in NXT invested in them. Not only in NXT, but on main roster everyone wanted to see them feud because they were just that good at doing it. https://t.co/DVwBtWUsQE

The former AEW tag team champion was recently reunited with Bayley and Mone at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17, where they caught up and spent time together backstage.

