"I would’ve never chosen it myself" - WWE Superstar Bobby Lashley's former partner was seemingly miffed at how his character was directed by Tony Khan

Although AEW is widely known to offer a lot of creative freedom, former WWE star Lio Rush was apparently not happy with how his character was handled.

Lio Rush was primarily noticed in AEW as Dante Martin's partner. His time in Tony Khan's promotion was also quite short, spanning only about a year. His brief stint in AEW ended in January 2022 when his contract expired and he became a free agent.

The former partner of WWE star Bobby Lashley was apparently unhappy with how he was handled in the Jacksonville-based promotion. Speaking on the Angle podcast, Lio Rush explained how he would never have voluntarily chosen to play the role he was given.

“It was a character or gimmick thrown on me that I would’ve never chosen myself and I had to work with that. I had to adapt and kind of figure out where I wanted the character to go because there weren’t a lot of pointers,” Lio Rush said.

This comment by the former WWE star raises the question of whether AEW is as creatively liberal as it seems. Fans will have to stay tuned to see whether Lio will expand on his comments in the future.

The former WWE star has also teased a return to AEW

Lio Rush recently claimed that he left Tony Khan's promotion on good terms, while also stating that a return was not out of the question.

In a recent interview with GOW MEDIA 216, Lio stated that it was "inevitable" that he would cross paths with Tony Khan again.

"Nothing is ever closed, nothing. I feel like I have made the best out of the opportunities I was presented, while staying true to myself. (...) I do think one day, it will be inevitable, I think it's inevitable to cross paths with Tony again. (...) Even with my departure, there was no bad blood, I mean, the situation was what it was, and we parted ways. I don't think that that door is closed," Rush said. (from 2:45 to 4:28)

As of now, there are no concrete plans in motion for the former WWE star's return to AEW. Only time will tell if the circumstances lead to him joining Tony Khan's promotion again.

