WWE Superstar breaks silence after Mercedes Mone's subtle reference at AEW Double or Nothing 2025

TBS Champion Mercedes Mone paid a subtle tribute to a current WWE Superstar at AEW Double or Nothing, and the star reacted. The reference was made by Mone after her huge win.
WWE Superstar Natalya reacted to Mercedes Mone making a reference to her. At the AEW Double or Nothing 2025 Pay-Per-View, Mercedes was slated to take on Jamie Hayter in the women's Owen Hart Cup final. It turned out to be one of the best women's matches of the year up until now and ended with Mone winning the tournament.
Following her huge win, The CEO also made a subtle reference to her friend and WWE Superstar Natalya, by screaming, "you guys" in Nattie's style while raising the Owen Hart Foundation title. Mercedes also admitted that Natalya deserves that tribute. Following the subtle reference, Nattie seemingly reacted to it as well.
Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter), Natalya shared a throwback picture with the former Sasha Banks. Nattie also sent the following message while tagging Mercedes in her post:
"Felt in the mood to post a little throwback 🖤 @MercedesVarnado"
Moreover, Mercedes Mone will go on to challenge Toni Storm for the AEW Women's World Championship at All In Texas 2025 after her win at Double or Nothing 2025.