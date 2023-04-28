WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair reacts to AEW personnel's Instagram photos

Wrestling fans were pleasantly surprised when WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair reacted to an Instagram photo of AEW personality Renee Paquette.

Paquette, who works as a backstage interviewer for All Elite Wrestling, shared some images from a photoshoot. In the caption of her post, she mentioned that she was eating dry cereal in bed like a maniac while sharing the pictures.

The pictures captured Paquette in a happy mood, living her best life before her duties as a backstage interviewer.

The post received several positive responses, but Charlotte Flair's comments caught everyone's attention. The former WWE Smackdown Champion was among the many impressed by the stunning photos.

Charlotte posted a smiling face with a heart-shaped eye emoji, indicating that she found Paquette's photos stunning. You can view a screengrab of her comments below.

Check out Charlotte's response to Renee Paquette's post

WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair's husband Andrade shares a video of her before her WrestleMania 39 match

Flair's husband, Andrade El Idolo, shared a behind-the-scenes look at the WrestleMania 39 weekend, which included a video of Charlotte preparing for her match against Rhea Ripley.

In the video, Andrade can be seen helping his wife prepare for the intense match. Charlotte's talent and skill were on full display during the WrestleMania event. Unfortunately, she was unable to retain her title.

You can check out the full video here:

The match was for the SmackDown Women's Championship, and the two longtime rivals put on a high-stakes bout that saw Ripley emerge victorious, leaving Flair without her title.

Nevertheless, the video offers a rare insight into the life of one of WWE's biggest superstars, highlighting the hard work and dedication required to compete at the highest level in the industry.

What did you think of Charlotte Flair's performance at WrestleMania 39? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

Recommended Video Roman Reigns and WWE stars who saved their careers by turning heel

Poll : 0 votes