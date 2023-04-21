Andrade shares adorable backstage video of Charlotte Flair moments before WWE WrestleMania 39 match

A video of WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair recently emerged online as her husband, Andrade El Idolo, shared a behind-the-scenes look at the WrestleMania 39 weekend.

Charlotte Flair's talent was on full display at this year's Showcase of the Immortals as she went up against Rhea Ripley. The SmackDown Women's Championship was on the line in a high-stakes bout between the longtime rivals. After an intense fight, Flair was bested by The Eradicator, leading to the former losing her title.

Ahead of the match, Charlotte's husband, Andrade, was with her as she geared up to take on Ripley. In a video shared by the AEW star, she can be seen preparing for the contest with the help of Andrade.

You can check out the full video here:

Charlotte Flair's WrestleMania match was heavily praised by a WWE veteran

While Flair and Rhea Ripley's match was not the main event of WrestleMania 39, the performances of both stars garnered widespread appreciation from fans and critics alike.

On an episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell heaped praise on the match despite admitting he had minimal expectations.

"Well, I didn't have any high expectations for it because I'm not really a Charlotte Flair fan, and I'm more of a Rhea Ripley fan. But then, as the match started, I saw the maturity of Charlotte. She took her time, and they didn't get in a hurry. And after a while, you go, 'Wait a minute!' Now I'm watching it as a fan; I don't know the finish; I don't want to know the finish. I will sit there like a fan and enjoy the match. And I do think that's the best women's match I have ever seen," said Mantell. (4:26 - 5:19)

It remains to be seen what the future holds for The Queen as she is currently away from WWE programming.

