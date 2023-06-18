WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair reacts to Andrade's big win on AEW Collision debut

WWE superstar Charlotte Flair has given her reaction following the match featuring her husband Andrade El Idolo's in-ring return. The match featured a hard-hitting contest between Andrade and Buddy Matthews. This match was highly anticipated and the first time the two superstars shared the ring at any point in their careers.

In a sense, Charlotte contributed to her real-life husband's win, as Andrade won using her and her father's signature submission hold, the infamous Figure-four leg lock. Charlotte uses a modified version of the submission hold which is called figure-eight leg lock. To pay even more tribute or so to his wife, the former WWE superstar arched his back while in the hold, completely copying her variation of the move.

The 14-time WWE Women's Champion took to Twitter to congratulate her husband on a successful return. She has been seen on several instances in the past few months supporting Andrade on his road to recovery. Now it has come full circle and he has put on a show tonight on Collision. Funnily, she also called him "Papi" which may or may not be an indirect shot again at Dominik Mysterio.

"PAPI. One of the best in the world. That's what happens when you get to SHINE," she wrote.

Andrade has made a successful return to AEW, and the match was incredible from start to finish. Now fans will just have to see what is in store for Andrade El Idolo.

