WWE Superstar claims Jon Moxley as wrestling idol for competing in extreme stipulation matches

Jon Moxley is apparently not just an inspiration for AEW stars but also for WWE, as he seemingly inspired the NXT star Cora Jade.

The Purveyor of Violence is known for being an exceptionally daring performer, as he is frequently seen bleeding during his matches in AEW as well as in GCW.

Cora Jade crossed off a major item from her bucket list on August 23rd, 2020. At GCW: Jimmy Lloyd's Jersey Shore, Jade competed against Jimmy Lloyd in a brutal death match while using her former ring name, Elayna Black. The bout was Jade's only death match so far.

In a recent interview with Wrestling Inc, Cora Jade disclosed the inspiration behind her going for such a brutal stipulation match.

"I grew up a really big Jon Moxley fan before he became Dean Ambrose... I had this Jon Moxley five-disc set, and I grew up watching it, and I loved death match wrestling," she said. "I loved watching it, hardcore wrestling, loved all of it ... So I was like, 'One day, it's a bucket list thing. I'm going to do a death match. I'm going to do it once to say that I did it.' Which is what I did." [H/T: WrestlingInc]

Cora Jade has certainly followed in his footsteps, albeit only once. Fans will have to stay tuned to see what the future holds for the WWE star.

Cora Jade recently opened up about the possibility of joining WWE faction The Judgment Day

While the Stamford-based promotion has a number of impressive stables, the popularity of The Judgment Day has attracted a lot of attention as of late.

Speaking about whether Cora Jade would be willing to join the faction during an interview with Wrestling Inc, the 21-year-old WWE star discussed her potentially working alongside Rhea Ripley.

"I think The Judgment Day is great. I loved being able to go to RAW and do that little segment with them. I think they have a great look. I'm big fan of them, so any opportunity given to me I would love. But just being able to work with all these people is really helpful. And maybe one day I'll be either with Rhea or against her, we'll have to see." [H/T - Wrestling Inc]

As of now, The Judgment Day is gearing up for a match against AJ Styles, Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows at WWE Crown Jewel on November 5th.

